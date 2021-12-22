There were 233 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 10 and December 16. Officers performed 76 traffic stops and 33 security checks of local businesses. There were five slide-offs, ten accidents, and zero DUIs. There was one ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
12/10 — A Victor caller reported that someone had driven onto her lawn the night prior and stolen the eight-foot-tall snowman she had built. There was no other evidence of property damage, so dispatch advised her to call back if the abducted snowman was located in another person’s yard.
12/10 — The sheriff’s office received a report of possible child abuse that occurred over the summer. The case is under investigation.
12/10 — There was a report of fraudulent checks being cashed in Idaho Falls. The call was referred to Bonneville County.
12/10 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision near the airport. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.
12/10 — Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a possible house fire in Victor. Fire units responded and determined it was a controlled burn. The resident was advised on how to procure a burn permit.
12/10 — A driver rolled a vehicle north of Victor but was able to get it back upright without sustaining significant damage.
12/12 — There was a vehicle vs. moose collision north of Driggs. The vehicle was totaled and an ambulance responded, but the driver declined transport and was given a courtesy ride home by the wrecker.
12/12 — A caller reported that a man had fallen down in the driveway of a local church. The man was alert but nonverbal and appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies responded and discovered that he had an active warrant out of Montana, but he was outside of extradition limits so he was given a courtesy ride home.
12/12 — There was a rollover on Highway 31 outside of Teton County. Emergency units responded and found that Bonneville County units were already on scene.
12/12 — A caller reported overhearing a student who was talking about keeping a gun in his backpack for protection. Officers spoke to his parents, who said they did not own firearms and said the kid had no access to guns. The parents advised that they would take disciplinary measures.
12/12 — A driver slid off the road in Driggs and damaged a fence.
12/12 — A driver slid off the road on 5500S and damaged a stop sign.
12/12 — An individual reported that she was the victim of stalking. After investigating, officers determined the report appeared to be unfounded.
12/13 — A concerned caller reported that two dogs were chained up at a residence without enough slack to sit or move comfortable. Deputies spoke to the owners, who said they were fixing their fence so that the dogs could be let loose in the yard again. The reporting party was informed.
12/13 — A caller believed someone was leaving out poisoned bait for wolves in the area. The report appeared to be unfounded, but information was provided to Idaho Fish & Game.
12/15 — A man came to the sheriff’s office for probation testing and was found to have an active warrant out of Bonneville County. He was arrested and transported to Bonneville County Jail.
12/15 — A person was trespassed from Dave’s Pubb.
12/16 — A caller believed that there was a squatter living on the second floor of a Driggs business. The owner was contacted and informed the sheriff’s office that painters had been contracted to work there.
12/16 — A vehicle that slid off the road east of Driggs struck between ten and 15 mailboxes. A report was taken for the property damage and for the accident.