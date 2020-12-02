There were 191 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 20 and November 26. Officers performed 27 traffic stops and 36 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents, two slide-offs, and one DUI.
11/20 — A caller accidentally contacted TCSO about a domestic disturbance happening in Jackson. Information on the disturbance was gathered and forwarded to Teton County, Wyoming.
11/21 — Teton County, Wyoming law enforcement pursued and arrested an individual who had battered his wife and then attempted to drive with her to Idaho. TCSO deputies arrived at the state line and gave the victim a courtesy ride to her residence in Teton Valley, while the assailant was taken into custody.
11/21 — A caller reported that the front door of a Driggs rental cabin had been damaged during a forced entry and that items were missing from inside. The burglary is under investigation.
11/21 — A caller reported very icy road conditions on the way to Grand Targhee. WYDOT and the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office were notified.
11/22 — A caller reported hearing a ruckus coming from a neighbor’s house, including yelling and banging. Deputies responded and determined it was a verbal altercation. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
11/22 — A caller reported noisy neighbors. Deputies made contact with the residents and found that their TV was on pretty loud. They agreed to turn it down.
11/22 — A caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in Driggs. A deputy located the occupant, who was checking out properties that were for sale.
11/22 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision on Highway 32 past the county line. The call was transferred to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
11/23 — A caller reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her via email and letters after she had blocked his phone number. A deputy contacted both parties and the man said he was “getting mixed signals.” The woman said she did not wish to press charges but did not want to hear from him again.
11/23 — A caller requested a welfare check on his son at 11 p.m. Officers checked in on the household the next day and determined the child was safe.
11/24 — A caller reported that a man had been sleeping inside the Victor post office. TCSO set up a regular security check on the location throughout the evening.
11/24 — Beer was taken from the Broulim’s cooler by a juvenile. A report was taken for the shoplifting.
11/24 — A Victor caller reported that someone had been looking through the windows at her residence and she thought it might be her ex-husband. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone.
11/24 — A driver struck another and slid off the highway north of Victor. The responsible driver failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI. After being processed she was given a courtesy ride home.
11/25 — A deputy came across an upside down vehicle in Tetonia. The occupant was uninjured but the vehicle had to be towed. A report was taken and the driver and his dog were given a courtesy ride home.
11/25 — There was a fender-bender in the parking lot of a Victor gas station. The drivers exchanged insurance information.
11/25 — Deputies performed traffic control while emergency responders extricated an ambulance stuck in snow.
11/26 — A snowboarder sustained a knee injury at Grand Targhee but declined ambulance transport to the hospital.