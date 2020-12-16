There were 213 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 4 and December 10. Officers performed 34 traffic stops and 46 security checks of local businesses. There were three accidents, one slide-off, and one DUI. There were no ambulance runs to Grand Targhee Resort.
12/4 — A caller reported that two unleashed German shepherds behaved aggressively toward his wife. She did not sustain any injuries, but the caller wanted the incident documented for informational purposes.
12/4 — A caller reported that a female individual had called and expressed an intent to harm herself and others. Deputies confirmed that the individual was safe and had access to suicide prevention resources.
12/4 — There was a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Main and Center St. in Victor. No injuries were reported, and the case was transferred to the Idaho State Police. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident.
12/5 — Teton County, Wyoming, advised about a reckless driver headed into Teton County, Idaho. Deputies made a traffic stop, and performed field sobriety tests. The subject passed the tests, but appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle revealed a controlled substance, which the tested presumptive positive for heroin. If forensic testing confirms, felony possession of controlled substance charges will be issued.
12/5 — A caller reported a black pickup truck parked at the end of a residential cul-de-sac for several hours with a driver seated inside. Deputies arrived, and were unable to locate the vehicle or occupant. The caller was advised to call back if the vehicle returned.
12/5 — A caller reported hearing a verbal altercation in the commons area of Mountain Laurel Apartments, including yelling and screaming individuals that were possibly intoxicated. Deputies responded and discovered that the source of the ruckus was a children’s birthday party. There were no intoxicated parties or conflict, only enthusiastic kids.
12/5 — A caller reported that some youths had been playing “ding dong ditch,” and he did not know where they had gone. Deputy was able to locate the young adults and advised them to return home or their parents would be called.
12/6 — A caller reported that her oven had caught fire and she was unable to extinguish the flames. Fire units responded and doused the fire, then removed the malfunctioning appliance.
12/7 — The construction company working on Packsaddle Bridge reported that a number of tools had been stolen from an enclosed trailer on the site. The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
12/7 — One of the alpacas on the Mountain Academy campus in Victor was killed by two domesticated dogs. Deputies were unable to locate the dogs or owners, but noted that other animals in the neighborhood have suffered a similar fate. Anyone with information about the alpacacide is encouraged to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
12/7 — A veterinarian from Minnesota called to report that she had assessed a puppy purchased in Teton Valley. She reported that the dog’s teeth had been filed down, and she was concerned that it had not been done very well. The incident is under investigation to determine whether the animal was treated cruelly, or if the dental work was just low quality.
12/7 — A driver collided with a dog. The vehicle sustained some damage, and the dog was killed. The animal’s owner was located and notified.
12/7 — A traffic complaint about a reckless driver resulted in a traffic stop. The driver, an adult male, failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer indicated a level of intoxication over the legal limit. The driver was taken into custody, cited, and released with a court date.
12/8 — A caller reported an individual sleeping in the post office. The man was located, and given information about community resources and options for emergency shelter.
12/8 — A concerned caller reported that a young child was walking on the bike path near the airport unaccompanied. Deputies responded and located the juvenile at the park, safe with friends.
12/8 — During a traffic stop, a deputy detected the odor of a controlled substance. A vehicle search yielded a controlled substance and paraphernalia. The driver was cited.
12/9 — An employee of of a local landscaping company reported receiving a prank call from a juvenile caller requesting details on the extent of the landscaping company’s services. With no contact information, deputies were unable to contact the prankster.
12/10 — A caller reported receiving a cryptic text message from her sister with a location tag and a note that the sister would “explain later.” The reporting party found this message disconcerting, and was concerned for her sister’s safety. Deputies contacted the sister and confirmed that it was a misunderstanding; all parties were safe and accounted for.