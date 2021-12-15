12/3- A Driggs family had to endure heartbreak when a two-year-old was bit by the family dog. The child was admitted to Teton Valley Hospital. TCSO did not receive information on the condition of the two-year-old but was advised the dog was going to be put down.
12/3 — A deer was hit by a vehicle on Highway 33 north of Victor. The deer was not found, and there was not enough damage for a report. The incident occurred at night.
12/4 — In a sign of how dry early December was this year, a controlled burn got out of hand when nearby grass caught on fire outside of Driggs. The fire was controlled and extinguished quickly by Teton County Fire personnel.
12/4 — A missing child and their mother was reunited within ten minutes at Victor City Park on the night of Victor’s holiday festival. The child was located first, and deputies found the mother shortly after.
12/5 — A Teton Valley resident received his second DUI when he was pulled over for not stopping completely at a stop sign. The man blew about twice the legal limit and was also cited for open container. He was cited and released with a courtesy ride.
12/6 — A Driggs resident was charged with battering an officer after a wide-ranging incident. The reporting party advised TCSO that her husband was heavily intoxicated and making suicidal threats. He was given a courtesy ride to TVH where a voluntary mental health evaluation took place. The subject then exited the hospital without being discharged and was found by TCSO deputies while walking on the roadway of Second St., right near TVH. At the Teton County Law Enforcement Center, the subject became uncooperative and struck an officer. He then proceeded to pick up another charge of destruction of jail property when he damaged his cell. Before he was transported to jail, an EMT came and treated him for self-inflicted injuries. He was then booked into Madison County Jail upon arrival.
12/6 — A deer was found deceased after being struck by a vehicle outside of Driggs. The vehicle only suffered minor damage, and the occupants were okay.
12/7 — A report of ski lockers being damaged at Teton Creek Resort off of the intersection of State Line and Ski Hill was responded to by TCSO deputies. Deputies will follow up with the individuals who might have had items in the lockers to see if anything was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
12/8 — A reporting party advised that a mobile investment application and an email account were compromised and hacked, resulting in the sale of all his shares and the withdrawal of all the funds in the account. The incident is under investigation.
12/8 — A driver was cited on Little Ave. in Driggs for not possessing a valid driver’s license and making an improper turn, which resulted in a two-car accident. The occupants were uninjured but there was minor damage to both vehicles. A report was taken for insurance purposes.
12/8 — The second accident of the night in Driggs occurred only 43 minutes later as a vehicle collided with another outside of the Kwik-Way gas station on the north side of Driggs. Both vehicles had to be towed, and one driver was cited for failure to yield while entering the highway. All occupants were uninjured.
12/8 — The final accident of the night in Driggs occurred a little more than an hour after the second. A deer was struck just south of Driggs on Hwy 33. The deer was not found, and the vehicle had no reportable damage, and the driver was uninjured.