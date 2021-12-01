There were 258 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 19 and November 25. Officers performed 101 traffic stops, 20 security checks of local businesses, and seven public assists. There were six slide-offs, one accident, and one DUI.
11/19 — A school bus driver observed a stop arm violation south of Driggs and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office. The driver who passed the stopped bus will receive a citation.
11/19 — The sheriff’s office referred a truancy case to the juvenile probation officer.
11/19 — A caller reported a man wearing a black sweatshirt on Highway 31 in Victor attempting to wave down passing vehicles. Deputies made contact with him near All American Tire but he said he was fine and declined a courtesy ride or any further assistance.
11/19 — Someone called 911 and hung up. Deputies responded to the area and found that a verbal altercation was happening between two brothers. The men were separated for the evening.
11/20 — An individual requested a courtesy ride home from the West Side Yard. Deputies responded but the subject had left the area.
11/20 — A caller reported a neighbor who was dumping grass and tree clippings into a borrow pit and burning them. Officers made contact with the suspect, who advised they would burn their yard waste in a different location in the future.
11/20 — A deputy observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the county courthouse after hours. The occupant turned out to be playing Pokemon Go.
11/21 — A deputy pulled over a driver in downtown Driggs for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, the driver consented to a vehicle search and was cited for possession of paraphernalia and for having an open container in his car.
11/21 — A Victor caller reported hearing five or six gunshots in the area. Officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to locate the source of the noise.
11/21 — A man who sounded heavily intoxicated called 911 at 7:30 p.m. He wanted to confirm with dispatch that he could get to work okay the next day and that everything would be ready for him there. Dispatch was unable to determine if there was an actual emergency, so officers responded to the area and checked surrounding residences but were unable to find the subject.
11/21 — An officer checked on a vehicle that was pulled over on Highway 31. After a search of the car, the driver, an Oregon man, was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
11/22 — There was a report of a fight in progress between two teenage siblings over an Xbox. During the investigation, a deputy observed marijuana and paraphernalia in the house. The parents were served a juvenile notice for one son for battery and possession of a controlled substance.
11/22 — A caller reported possible poaching near the county transfer station after seeing people who appeared to be spotlighting there. Idaho Fish & Game made contact with the hunters, who were actually blood trailing a deer that had been shot legally.
11/22 — A man called 911 after he attempted to pick up his kids from his ex-wife’s house and was punched in the face by her boyfriend. The suspect, who was also in violation of a no contact order, fled the scene. Officers are attempting to locate the suspect.
11/22 — An individual reported receiving threatening text messages from a known suspect. The case is under investigation.
11/23 — A driver was pulled over on Baseline for failing to maintain lanes on the highway. She was cited for first offense DUI.
11/23 — A deputy came upon the scene after a vehicle vs. deer accident in Tetonia. The occupants of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries. A report was taken for the damage.
11/23 — The caller reported that several poles had been removed from a Driggs neighborhood after being installed by the HOA to prevent vehicles from driving through the area. The theft is under investigation.
11/23 — Dispatch received a 911 call about a disagreement that had become a verbal altercation. Deputies arrived and spoke to the involved parties. The man was given a courtesy ride to a hotel for the evening.
11/23 — A third party reported that a man had been locked out of his home by his partner. Deputies spoke with the involved parties. The man showed signs of being the victim of domestic abuse. He left with a relative and a report was taken. The case is under investigation.
11/24 — A caller reported seeing a man shooting at geese from the road outside of Victor. Deputies made contact with him and he said he was using the rifle scope to spot geese but was not shooting. He planned to return to the area to hunt with permission from the property owner. He was advised to use binoculars or a spotting scope in the future instead of a rifle.
11/24 — A caller said their son had threatened to use a gun after being denied permission to do something he wanted to do. Deputies assisted the parents with removing all firearms from the home and advised they would follow up with the subject in a student resource or mentorship program.
11/24 — A caller reported that an intoxicated man was threatening to fight the bartender and patrons at O’Rourke’s and refusing to leave the restaurant. He fled the scene before deputies arrived.
11/25 — A caller reported that he had been away for a few days and when he returned to his home in Felt, items appeared to be missing. Deputies investigated the supposed burglary and determined it was an unfounded report.
11/25 — A Victor caller reported a strong propane smell in the residence. Fire units responded and found the stove was on without a pilot light. The residence was cleared and determined to be safe.