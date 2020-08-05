There were 386 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between July 24 and July 30. Officers performed 145 traffic stops and 39 security checks of local businesses. There were six accidents, zero DUIs, and four ambulances dispatched to Grand Targhee.
7/24 — Dispatch received three 911 calls about a rollover accident near the state line in Victor. The driver appeared to have a broken arm but declined ambulance transport.
7/24 — A Victor caller reported that a neighbor’s baby had been screaming for a prolonged amount of time. Officers made contact with a parent, who said the baby was being fussy.
7/24 — A caller reported hearing fireworks for the second night in a row. The previous night she had been given a verbal warning for calling 911 to report fireworks. Officers responded to the area and while there was evidence of fireworks having been lit, they did not find the responsible parties.
7/25 — A hiker called 911 to request assistance after having difficulty descending from Table Rock. The call was transferred to Teton County, Wyoming.
7/25 — A Driggs caller reported that she had heard loud noises outside her house around 10 p.m. the previous night and then found in the morning that the bike rack on her vehicle had been damaged. A report was taken.
7/25 — A caller reported seeing three vehicles stopped at a stop sign south of Driggs in an apparently suspicious fashion. Deputies were unable to locate any questionably immobile cars.
7/26 — A Victor caller reported hearing men yelling at each other. Deputies responded and found that none of the parties were in possession of illicit substances. The men agreed to separate for the evening and discuss their grievances when sober.
7/26 — A caller reported a vehicle tailgating and passing on the double yellow line on Highway 32. Officers located the driver, a Colorado tourist, and cited him for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was also given a verbal warning for reckless driving.
7/26 — There was a report of parties arguing in Driggs over loud music, then one person was hit with a chair. Deputies responded and separated the involved parties.
7/26 — There was a vehicle vs. cow collision on Bates. The car had to be towed and the cow had to be dispatched.
7/27 — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in looking for a 17-year-old male runaway whose phone was pinging to the Tributary area. Teton County officers searched the area twice before being informed that Bonneville had the wrong phone number. The boy was later located in Rock Springs.
7/27 — A caller reported seeing a man passed out in the Broulim’s parking lot. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
7/27 — A caller reported that someone was illegally dumping in a Driggs subdivision’s dumpster. The HOA had received an email about the crime and a landscaping crew witnessed the event. However, the garbage had been hauled before the dumpster’s contents could be examined.
7/27 — A deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Cedron Cemetery and issued the occupant a juvenile notice for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
7/27 — A driver in Victor hit a lane merging road sign and received a verbal warning for inattentive driving.
7/28 — A vehicle went off the road into a field and took out a fence near MD Nursery.
7/28 — A caller reported that an emaciated older dog had been dropped off for grooming services at a local business. The neglect did not appear to be intentional but it was determined that the dog’s owners might need better education on care for a senior animal.
7/28 — A caller reported kids riding their bikes outside the Driggs City Center around noon. The caller was concerned about possible property damage. Officers did not respond.
7/28 — CPS requested deputy assistance on a welfare check to a local residence.
7/28 — A deputy came across a vehicle parked at the end of a Victor cul-de-sac. When he made contact with the occupants he observed that they were watching Live PD on a phone and he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. The occupants were cited for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
7/28 — A caller expressed concern that a neighbor may be diverting creek water by creating a waterfall feature on their property. The possible code violation was referred to the county planning and zoning department as well as the Idaho Water Resource Board and the Army Corps of Engineers, the two bodies that regulate water rights and waterways.
7/29 — A Driggs caller reported hearing neighbors screaming at each other and making threats. Deputies responded and spoke to one resident, who said he had been outside venting loudly about a prior incident and said he would keep it down for the rest of the evening.
7/29 — An individual came to the sheriff’s office to file an incident report about an assault that occurred at a Driggs bar.
7/29 — A caller reported hearing machine guns and a cannon being fired in Tetonia. An officer explained gun laws in Teton County to the caller.
7/29 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision on Highway 32. A report was taken.
7/30 — A caller reported that an older man had accosted the caller’s son for not wearing a mask at Broulim’s and had followed the teen around the store telling him to put one on.
7/30 — The Driggs subdivision dumpster was again used for illegal disposal of trash, even though the HOA said it was locked. The trash was again hauled away before it could be examined for evidence.
7/30 — A caller reported people being loud at the Bates Cemetery. A deputy found only one person there and no sign of carousing.
7/30 — A driver was pulled over on Little Avenue and cited for having no insurance and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.