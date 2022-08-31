There were 225 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between August 19 and August 25. Officers performed 55 traffic stops, 15 security checks of local businesses, and two public assists. There were five controlled burns. There were four accidents and three DUIs. There was one ambulance run to Grand Targhee Resort.
8/19 — A driver was cited for DUI after causing a minor fender-bender in Tetonia. They were cited and released into the custody of their family. It was the second offense for the individual who blew nearly twice the legal limit.
8/20 — A resident of Tetonia reported to TCSO dispatch at just past one in the morning that a strange juvenile had fallen asleep on their porch while a suspicious vehicle was parked in their driveway. Deputies responded and took the juvenile into custody. While on the way to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile vomited in the back of the patrol car. The individual was cited for underage consumption. Before being released to the custody of his parents, the individual cleaned his upchuck from the back of the patrol car.
8/20 — A box truck flipped over on Highway 33 near Hatch’s Corner. The vehicle was uprighted and towed away. The occupant was not injured.
8/20 — A man and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation in Driggs. A deputy arrived at the premises and attempted to make contact. Nobody responded. Since there was no emergency, the deputy left the premises.
8/20 —A customer at Broulim’s was trespassed for verbally harassing other customers.
8/21 — An individual at a gathering was hit with an object in Driggs and wanted to press charges. The perpetrator fled and could not be located by a deputy. TCSO is currently investigating the incident.
8/21 — An adult male was released into the custody of his wife in Victor after being cited for first offense DUI. He blew over twice the legal limit.
8/21 — An individual was cited for their first DUI. The subject blew three times the legal limit, which brings a charge of excessive DUI. The driver was stopped by deputies after swerving while driving and nearly causing a couple of accidents. The driver was taken to the sheriff’s office and bonded out.
8/22 — There was a report of illegal dumping of construction materials in Victor. TCSO is currently investigating the incident.
8/22 — Power tools were stolen from a construction site in Tetonia. There have been “a few” incidents of power tool theft this summer according to TCSO dispatch. An investigation is underway.
8/22 — A driver was cited for an open container in Driggs after driving without their headlights turned on.
8/23 — A motorist was involved in a single-vehicle accident when their automobile flew off the roadway and collided with a power transformer. There was significant damage to the car, but no injuries. In addition to TCSO deputies, Fall River Electric responded.
8/23 — Road rage led to one vehicle forcing another off the roadway on the gravel roads east of Hatch’s Corner near the Wyoming border. The reporting party alleges that a male subject in a maroon pickup truck was driving aggressively and brandishing a firearm. After the victim’s vehicle came to a stop, the subject rammed his pickup against the victim’s vehicle multiple times. Deputies were unable to locate the subject and are currently investigating the incident.
8/25 — A loud boom was heard west of Victor near the base of the Big Hole Mountains around 8:30 in the evening. The boom was a result of a suspected lightning strike which may have ignited a small brush fire on Bagley Farms property. One Teton County fire engine responded and quickly extinguished the fire.