There were 225 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between August 19 and August 25. Officers performed 55 traffic stops, 15 security checks of local businesses, and two public assists. There were five controlled burns. There were four accidents and three DUIs. There was one ambulance run to Grand Targhee Resort.

8/19 — A driver was cited for DUI after causing a minor fender-bender in Tetonia. They were cited and released into the custody of their family. It was the second offense for the individual who blew nearly twice the legal limit.