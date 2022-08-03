There were 338 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between July 22 and July 28. Officers performed 92 traffic stops, 25 security checks of local businesses, and ten public assists. They responded to six accidents and two DUIs.

7/22 — Early in the morning a caller reported seeing several vehicles pulled over north of Victor and approximately 10 people fighting on the side of the highway, blocking traffic. The caller said the brawlers may have weapons. Deputies arrived and found no sign of a mass altercation.