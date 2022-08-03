There were 338 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between July 22 and July 28. Officers performed 92 traffic stops, 25 security checks of local businesses, and ten public assists. They responded to six accidents and two DUIs.
7/22 — Early in the morning a caller reported seeing several vehicles pulled over north of Victor and approximately 10 people fighting on the side of the highway, blocking traffic. The caller said the brawlers may have weapons. Deputies arrived and found no sign of a mass altercation.
7/22 — A caller reported that several publications had been torn up and left outside of their mailbox. Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who agreed to call the sheriff’s office if it happened again.
7/22 — The sheriff’s office received a report of relatives fighting. Officers responded and determined it was a verbal altercation. When asked if there were weapons present in the house, one individual said there was a gun in the garage, but upon investigation, the only firearm found was a plastic gun. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
7/22 — A car engine caught fire in Driggs. The owner was able to extinguish the flames. The car had to be towed.
7/23 — Deputies responded to a disturbance in which an adult woman was fighting with her mother. The altercation was verbal and physical but neither party wished to press charges.
7/23 — The sheriff’s office received a report of an intoxicated man leaving a Tetonia location by car. He was located and pulled over, and found to have a BAC of just under three times the legal limit.
7/23 — A teenager broke into a garage and stole alcohol. The victims of the theft knew the teen. He was located and transported to the Five County Detention Center. A friend who was also involved in the theft received a citation for underage consumption of alcohol.
7/24 — A car was pulled over north of Driggs for a traffic violation. Two occupants were taken into custody and transported to Jefferson County Jail for felony possession and paraphernalia. Several firearms were also seized from the vehicle.
7/25 — There was a minor two-vehicle accident north of Victor.
7/26 — More vandalism was observed at the old Victor Elementary School. A report was taken.
7/26 — A caller reported that sprinklers were hitting the road outside of Driggs, which is illegal per state law because it can damage the road surface. Deputies checked the area and determined that water was no longer on the road.
7/26 — A caller reported hearing screams coming from a neighboring residence in Driggs. Deputies made contact and determined it was a verbal altercation between family members. The involved parties agreed to keep it civil.
7/26 — A deputy bravely put out a fire in downtown Driggs by emptying his fire extinguisher into a planter after someone had discarded a lit cigarette there. The officer later needed rotator cuff surgery after receiving countless high fives for his valiant efforts.
7/27 — Deputies responded to a call about roommates yelling and slamming doors, but no one appeared to be home.
7/27 — There was a report of an ATV accident in Tetonia. The driver self-transported to the hospital.
7/27 — A caller at Bates Bridge reported that underage kids might be consuming alcohol because they had a cooler. Deputies located the kids and determined they had no booze in their possession.
7/27 — After a verbal altercation, a driver left a woman and her child stranded on the side of the road. Deputies located her and determined no crime had occurred. Family Safety Network arranged for safe transportation and lodging for the night.
7/28 — A license plate was reported stolen in Driggs and entered into a database.
7/28 — A sexual assault of a juvenile was reported. The case is under investigation.
7/28 — A caller found a burnt spoon in a towel in his home and wanted the item tested for drugs. The possible paraphernalia was collected and test results are pending.
7/28 — During a Victor traffic stop, a man was cited and released for first offense DUI and open container.