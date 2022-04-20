There were 192 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 8 and April 14. Officers performed 43 traffic stops, 20 security checks of local businesses, and three public assists. There were seven accidents, one slide-off, and three DUIs, but there wasn’t a single ambulance run to Grand Targhee. Residents called in ten controlled burns.
4/8 — Large flames were spotted by a TCSO deputy who was traveling down Highway 33. He promptly notified Teton County Fire. When crews arrived, the residents, who were having a bonfire without a controlled burn permit, were advised to let the fire die down and call in future controlled burns.
4/8 — A traffic stop in Victor was initiated when deputies observed a suspicious vehicle pass through the scene of an accident response. The driver was taken into custody after blowing twice the legal limit and failing field sobriety tests. The driver was charged with first-offense DUI and open container. The individual was bonded out and released.
4/8 — Deputies handed out another DUI near Victor, just over an hour after the above incident, after observing a vehicle failing to maintain the driving lane. The driver was taken into custody and released after failing field sobriety tests and blowing over three times the legal limit. It was the driver’s second DUI.
4/10 — Deputies observed the tracks of a hitchhiker off of Highway 33, who was determined to have been picked up by a passing vehicle. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office reminds individuals that it is dangerous and illegal to hitchhike.
4/10 — A Driggs woman was found parked in the middle of the roadway, facing the wrong direction, just after three in the morning on Harper Ave. The woman was uncooperative after deputies made contact and a warrant for a blood draw was given. The driver registered a BAC of over three time the legal limit and was cited for excessive DUI and open container. She was cited and released.
4/11 — After being caught for the second time in a week, a juvenile was given a juvenile petition for shoplifting after stealing food from Broulim’s.
4/11 — A juvenile was observed going 80 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone outside of Driggs and was promptly pulled over by TCSO deputies. Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Deputies handed out a juvenile petition and a speeding citation and released the individual.
4/11 — A student was observed by high school administrators to have been in possession of a controlled substance. THS staff promptly advised deputies who responded and gave the individual a juvenile notice. The individual was released into the custody of some disappointed parents.
4/12 — A head-on collision occurred outside of Victor after a juvenile failed to yield. The occupants of one of the vehicles were admitted to the hospital. Both vehicles had to be towed away due to damage. The juvenile was cited for the driving infraction.
4/12 — There was a vehicle vs elk collision near Driggs. There was a report taken for damage to the vehicle and two elk had to be dispatched by deputies.
4/13 — A warrant arrest was completed in Victor by deputies after a driver failed to signal. After the traffic stop, the driver was taken into custody, booked, released, and given a new court date. The individual was wanted out of Bonneville County for misdemeanor battery.
4/13 — Deputies made a traffic stop outside of Tetonia which resulted in a citation for possession of a controlled substance. The individual was thought to be driving under the influence but passed field sobriety tests. After being detained the individual was cited and released.
4/14 — An individual was trespassed from Broulim’s after becoming disgruntled and causing a scene.
4/14 — A driver, who became stuck in the snow outside of Victor, was taken into custody after being found to have been hauling a trailer that was stolen out of Nevada. The trailer was recovered.