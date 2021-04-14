There were 173 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 2 and April 8. Officers performed 35 traffic stops and seven security checks of local businesses. There was one accident and zero DUIs, and residents called in 19 controlled burns.
4/2 — A resident turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on a probation violation warrant after original charges of DUI under 21 and open container.
4/2 — There was a report of three alpacas loose on South Bates Road. The owner was notified and agreed to wrangle the critters back into their enclosure.
4/2 — A caller reported someone trespassing on private property in Driggs. A deputy located the vehicle in question and determined the person was a real estate agent who did not realize the road was private.
4/3 — Family members reported a disagreement over an estate. The sheriff’s office determined that no law enforcement action was warranted.
4/3 — Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office informed TCSO of a report about a possible domestic dispute. Deputies responded and found that the people arguing were roommates. The roommates agreed to be civil and separate for the evening.
4/3 — There was a report of a theft from a business in Driggs that was later determined to be unfounded.
4/4 — A caller had concerns about the welfare of some livestock. Deputies investigated and found that the animals were being cared for.
4/4 — A caller reported that he and his partner were splitting up and he was concerned she might damage his property while he was moving out. She was also sending him threatening text messages. He wanted his concerns documented.
4/5 — Fire units responded to and extinguished a vehicle fire.
4/6 — There was a four-vehicle accident north of Driggs outside of the fire department. One vehicle caused the accident by rear-ending the car in front of it and setting off a chain reaction. Two vehicles had to be towed.
4/6 — Dispatch received a call from a disoriented individual who was attempting to get a ride to the hospital. A deputy made contact with the person.
4/6 — A neighbor called in a suspicious vehicle at an unoccupied house they had been asked to keep watch over. Deputies made contact with the person in the vehicle and determined they had permission to be there.
4/6 — A caller reported that someone might have siphoned gas from her tank. There are no suspects at this time.
4/7 — A Tetonia caller was concerned about some dogs that didn’t appear to be properly cared for. Deputies investigated and found that the dogs had sufficient food and water.
4/7 — The hospital reported a patient with a dog bite. Deputies investigated and issued a vicious dog warning to the owners.
4/7 — There was a report of graffiti on the 4-H tables at the fairground. The case is under investigation.
4/7 — A deputy made contact with a man in Driggs who he believed had a warrant out for his arrest. The deputy learned the warrant had been quashed but observed that the driver was operating a vehicle on a suspended license and also had drug paraphernalia in plain view. The man was cited and released for possession of paraphernalia and driving without privileges and was issued a new court date.
4/8 — A deputy observed a couple behaving suspiciously in Victor. When he attempted to make contact with them the man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, fled the area in a vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the man.
4/8 — Debris that posed a hazard to traffic was cleared from the road south of Driggs.