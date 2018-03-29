There were 267 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 16 and March 22. Deputies performed 22 security checks of local businesses and 123 traffic stops due to a grant through the Idaho State Police for St. Patrick’s Day week. There was one accident, zero slide offs, and four DUIs.
3/16 – Child Protective Services reported child abuse to the Sheriff’s Office. The case is under investigation.
3/17 – An adult male was cited for a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana at the Victor Gateway Station.
3/17 – A traffic stop netted an excessive DUI. The driver blew a .220 blood alcohol level and was transported to Madison County Jail.
3/17 – A traffic stop resulted in the citation of the driver for driving without privileges and driving with an open container. The driver was tested for a DUI and was found to be under the legal BAC limit.
3/18 -- Traffic hazard reported, deer on the road.
3/18 – Adult male taken into custody after a traffic stop. Blood had to be drawn because the driver refused a breathalyzer test. He was transported to Madison County Jail.
3/19 – Family members reported that they found a relative dead at their house from suicide.
3/19 – Report from Family Safety Network to the Sheriff’s Office of a sex assault. The report is currently under investigation.
3/19 – An intoxicated man called to report that he was afraid someone was going to take something from his truck. He was currently being driven by a sober friend in another vehicle, but was worried about the truck he had left behind. Later, the vehicle that the two men were in was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver consented to a vehicle search where drugs and drug paraphernalia was found. The driver was cited for possession and given a verbal warning for driving without privileges because he was giving a ride to his intoxicated friend.
3/20 – Reporting party called the Sheriff's Office because their son, who was out of state, was sending life threating text messages to the caller’s wife. The threats are currently under investigation.
3/22 – Traffic stop for not using a turn signal netted another DUI when the adult male driver failed a field sobriety test. The driver was transported to Madison County Jail.
3/22 – An ongoing sex assault case found a separate incident with the same victim that produces a new case. The case is under investigation.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.