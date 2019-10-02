There were 323 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26. Deputies performed 89 traffic stops and 52 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents, two DUIs, and two domestic disturbance calls.
9/20 — A young man was in a car that he did not own when it caught fire on private property near the Mahogany Creek trailhead. He called his parents and they called 911 while they were transporting him to the hospital. Deputies eventually located the car, which had burned down to the frame. The man was cited for trespassing.
9/21 — A woman went to a gas station to get help after being abused and the clerk there called the sheriff’s office. The victim was given a courtesy ride to safety. Regional law enforcement is still attempting to locate the abuser.
9/21 — A driver was pulled over in downtown Victor and charged for DUI. The passenger in the vehicle was cited for open container.
9/21 — A caller reported that her mother had gone missing from the house and was concerned about her health. The mother returned while the caller was on the phone with dispatch.
9/22 — A caller reported that she had left her van parked and locked on Old Jackson Highway next to Mountainside Village overnight, and she discovered it was missing the next morning. She determined that it hadn’t been towed. She was given vehicle theft information to fill out but never submitted it to the sheriff’s office.
9/22 — A caller reported seeing a fence that had been run over in Tetonia. More vandalism in the same area was reported later. The property damage is under investigation.
9/23 — A moose was hit by a truck on the highway near Teton Creek at 6 a.m. The injured animal was dispatched by officers.
9/23 — A caller reported that a box truck was swerving and driving erratically coming from Teton Pass. Deputies were unable to locate the erratic driver.
9/24 — A secretary at the high school reported that a student had seen a man parked in his car in the middle of LeGrand Pierre. When the student made contact with the man, he said he was fine. The sheriff went to check on the suspicious individual, who had already left the scene.
9/24 — A caller wanted to make an information report of threatening texts she had received from her boyfriend, who lived out of state.
9/24 — A caller reported seeing children playing on top of a vehicle in the Spud Drive-In parking lot. When a deputy responded, there were no children in the area.
9/24 — A bike was stolen from Teton Middle School.
9/24 — A caller reported seeing five vehicles parked on the road with their lights off. She was concerned there were poachers in the area, but they were actually workers at a nearby farm.
9/25 — A couple riding a RZR side by side on the Jackpine-Pinochle Loop struck a tree. The call first went to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and dispatch there transferred it to Teton County. Search & Rescue mobilized but stood down after deputies located the couple. The woman was transported to EIRMC with possibly broken limbs.
9/25 — A potato truck rolled on South Bates as it was en route to a farm. There were no potatoes in the truck and no road blockage occurred.
9/25 — A man was pulled over for speeding on 5000W. He was taken into custody for excessive DUI (.224) and excessive speed and his car was towed.
9/26 — A vehicle struck the building at the car wash in Victor at 11 a.m.
9/26 — A caller reported seeing a suspicious person walking down the highway. Deputies located the individual, who was looking for his lost sunglasses.
9/26 — A man called 911 to report that he had abused his partner the previous day. He was taken into custody for domestic assault.
9/26 — A power line snapped and caused a field fire off 5000W around 100 yards from a house. Traffic was rerouted briefly. Fire units responded and extinguished the flames, and Fall River Electric responded to deal with the power line.
