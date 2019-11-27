There were 301 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 15 and November 21. Deputies performed 97 traffic stops, 48 security checks of local businesses, and four public assistance calls. There were four accidents and one DUI.
11/15 — An HOA president in Victor reported damage to a road blockade in the neighborhood. The property damage is under investigation.
11/15 — The owner of the Tetonia gas station reported that a driver had pumped gas and then left without paying. The driver soon returned to pay for the gas after realizing his card hadn’t worked at the pump.
11/15 — There was a report of an intoxicated pedestrian on Main Street in Driggs. Deputies were unable to locate the individual.
11/16 — A man reported that his phone had been hacked and Verizon requested an incident number from the sheriff’s office.
11/16 — A caller reported that juvenile boys said they’d been disciplined with a belt. Deputies made contact with all involved parties including the parents. The case was referred to Child Protective Services and is under investigation.
11/16 — A caller whose vehicle broke down in Tetonia requested motorist assistance. Deputies responded and found that the man who was stranded had been served a no contact order by the woman he was with. He was taken into custody for violating a NCO and transported to Madison County Jail.
11/16 — A woman driving on Highway 31 hit an icy patch and overcorrected and her car went into a ditch on its side. All occupants of the vehicle were able to extract themselves and no one was injured. The car was towed.
11/17 — A deputy recognized a driver and vehicle in Victor, pulled the car over, and took the man into custody on a felony warrant for drug charges.
11/18 — A driver was pulled over on Packsaddle Road for not having a front license plate and was taken into custody on a warrant for failing to appear in court.
11/18 — There was a report of a strong gas or propane smell at a Driggs business. Fire units located the faulty fuel tank and notified Holiday Propane and the business owner.
11/18 — A Driggs caller reported that someone had cut open her chain link driveway gate and left it wide open. She wanted the incident documented.
11/18 — A deer ran into a patrol vehicle in Tetonia. A report was taken for the minor damage.
11/19 — There was another report of a strong gas smell in Driggs. Units tested the area and were unable to find detectable levels of hazardous material in the air.
11/19 — There was a two-vehicle accident in the Teton High parking lot. One driver left the scene and was later located. The student was issued a juvenile notice for violating driving restrictions and for leaving the scene of an accident.
11/19 — There was a car parked illegally in front of a fire hydrant in Driggs. The sheriff located the owner and had the car removed.
11/19 — There was a minor single-vehicle accident in downtown Driggs.
11/19 — Parents reported that their daughter had not returned home from a party that might have occurred outside of the county. They signed a juvenile runaway form and her information was entered into the national system. She eventually made it home the next morning.
11/20 — There was a report of multiple small fires burning near a Victor construction site. Units responded and extinguished the fires.
11/21 — There was a report of four vehicles spotlighting and hunting on South Bates Road. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicles.
11/21 — There were six horses loose up Fox Creek. Deputies were unable to locate the herd or the owners.
11/21 — A caller reported that someone had drilled the lock out on their storage unit but that nothing had been taken. The incident was documented.
11/21 — A Driggs caller detected the smell of marijuana coming from a neighbor’s house. Units executed a search warrant the same evening and found marijuana and paraphernalia belonging to all three occupants of the house. The residents were also drinking although they were underage. A woman was taken into custody for having residual amounts of cocaine and a man was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
11/21 — A caller reported seeing a vehicle parked on the frontage road with its lights on and no one nearby at 11 p.m. Deputies found the car, which was occupied by a woman who failed field sobriety tests. They also detected the odor of marijuana and brought in the K9 unit. The dog signaled that it smelled drugs but the officers couldn’t locate the controlled substance. The driver was taken into custody and the officers received a search warrant and were able to find paraphernalia hidden in the car. The woman was transported to Madison County Jail.
11/21 — A caller reported seeing odd lights in the sky above Fox Creek Canyon. The lights were red, blue, and green, and moving in all directions. Deputies did not respond to the call and no other reports of unidentified flying objects were called in.
