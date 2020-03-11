There were 263 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 28 and March 5. Deputies performed 47 traffic stops, 39 security checks of local businesses, and four public assists. There were two accidents and one DUI.
2/28 — A deputy observed a hitchhiker trying to get a ride to Jackson from Victor. The deputy advised the individual that hitchhiking is against the law.
2/28 — A caller reported that there were several men who appeared to be smoking marijuana at the end of the road in a Driggs subdivision. A deputy made contact with the men and they consented to a vehicle search. The deputy located nine grams of marijuana and the driver claimed ownership of the drugs. He received a misdemeanor citation for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
2/28 — A woman was arrested on a Teton County warrant for violating the conditions of her release. Her original charges were injury to child and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
2/28 — A deputy observed a vehicle parked in a vacant industrial subdivision outside of Driggs. The occupant consented to a vehicle search and the deputy didn’t find anything illegal.
2/29 — A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia left behind at a house by a tenant who had moved out a month ago. Deputies took a meth kit, prescription pills, and paraphernalia to the sheriff’s office for destruction.
2/29 — There were large tie-down straps in the southbound lane of travel on Highway 33. A deputy removed the traffic hazard.
3/1 — A visiting group reported that an intruder had attempted to enter their vacation rental at Teton Springs at midnight. Deputies arrived and located the suspects, who said that earlier they had gotten their vehicle stuck in the snow and returned to their own vacation rental, but had mistakenly tried to enter the wrong house.
3/1 — There was a hitchhiker at Cottonwood Corner in Victor attempting to catch a ride to the Royal Wolf. The individual was given a verbal warning about hitchhiking.
3/1 — There were multiple calls about a hitchhiker walking on the highway north of Victor. The individual was located, given a courtesy ride to Victor, and advised of the laws regarding hitchhiking.
3/2 — A caller reported that there was a possibly intoxicated man in the MD Nursery gravel pit at 7 a.m. Deputies located the man, who said he was looking for his lost cell phone. He was intoxicated but blew below the legal limit. He was given a warning for entering private property without permission.
3/2 — There was a report of a suspicious individual in a parked truck near the Driggs Head Start school. A school employee asked him why he was there and he said he was waiting on a friend. Deputies responded but the truck had left the area. The employees were asked to call back if the person returned.
3/2 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision south of Driggs. A report was taken for the damage to the vehicle.
3/2 — The misdemeanor probation officer reported seeing a vehicle driving slowly and erratically in the parking lane on West Little Ave in Driggs. A deputy responded, observed the same behavior, and pulled over the vehicle. He detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from the car and saw a pipe in plain view. The unlicensed driver was cited for driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was released to the custody of his brother.
3/3 — A Driggs property owner came to the sheriff’s office requesting assistance regarding moose. TCSO forwarded the request to Idaho Fish & Game. The man later contacted IDF&G to say the moose were no longer on his property but he wanted the conservation officer to come find them and help keep them off the property.
3/3 — A Teton Middle School student was the victim of physical assault at school. The student was taken to the hospital for injuries and the juvenile suspect was located and charged.
3/3 — A man stole a bag of coffee from Broulim’s. He received a misdemeanor citation for petty theft and was trespassed from the store.
3/3 — A parent reported that a boy had threatened to hurt her daughter on the bus. A meeting with the school was arranged for disciplinary action.
3/3 — A caller reported a child crying in front of the old Victor Elementary. The reporting party walked the child home and located her parents.
3/4 — There was a two-vehicle accident outside of the sheriff’s office. There were no injuries or road blockage and a report was taken for the damage.
3/4 — A deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding in Tetonia. The driver, a Tetonia resident, exhibited signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody for DUI.
3/4 — A caller reported that his landlord had started banging on his door demanding a rent check. Deputies spoke to both parties and determined they were intoxicated. The landlord said he was in the process of evicting the tenant. The parties agreed to separate for the night.
3/5 — The suicide hotline reported to dispatch that an individual had called at 3 a.m. and made suicidal statements then hung up. He then called back to say he was safe and wouldn’t harm himself. Deputies went to his house. He confirmed that he did not intend to harm himself and refused a mental health evaluation at the hospital.
3/5 — A women reported that her husband had thrown her down a flight of stairs earlier in the evening and had battered her the previous day. The husband left their house on foot. Deputies were unable to locate him at the time but are currently seeking charges.
3/5 — There was a report of a stolen skid steer in Driggs. The theft is currently under investigation.
3/5 — A caller reported that there was an elderly woman in the middle of the road pulling her pants down. Deputies located her and gave her a courtesy ride to her residence, and gave her granddaughter information about the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
3/5 — The manager of a Driggs hostel with a strict no-alcohol policy reported that a guest was extremely intoxicated and bothering other lodgers. Deputies located the individual and gave him a courtesy ride to a local hotel. His vehicle was towed to the hotel and he was served a trespass notice from the hostel.
