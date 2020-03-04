There were 268 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 21 and February 27. Deputies performed 79 traffic stops and 36 security checks of local businesses. There were nine accidents, three slide-offs, one DUI, three slide-offs, and four ambulances dispatched to Grand Targhee Resort.
2/21 — A caller reported that there was a possibly intoxicated woman near the middle school attempting to hitchhike. She was no longer in the area when deputies arrived.
2/21 — The Idaho Falls Police Department reported a domestic disturbance that had occurred in Teton County the previous day. The suspect was located and taken into custody for felony domestic battery with traumatic injuries and for attempted strangulation.
2/21 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision north of Victor. A report was taken for the damage to the vehicle.
2/21 — A Pocatello resident was pulled over for speeding. The deputy observed the smell of marijuana coming from the car and the man was cited and released for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
2/21 — A caller reported a hit-and-run near 7000S. The driver responsible for the collision was located and cited for failure to stop at a stop scene, failure to provide proof of insurance, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of the accident.
2/21 — A caller reported a reckless driver swerving and hitting snow banks south of Driggs. Deputies located the driver and pulled him over. He refused a breath sample so the officers got a warrant for an involuntary blood draw. He was taken into custody for DUI and later bonded out.
2/22 — While responding to a call in Victor, a deputy hit a deer that ran in front of his patrol vehicle south of Driggs. The deer caused minor damage to the vehicle.
2/22 — A driver was pulled over in downtown Driggs for having a broken taillight and received a citation for open container.
2/22 — A caller reported that her parents had had an argument that resulted in one of them making suicidal statements. The parent then left the house on foot. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the individual, and asked the family to call back if he did not return soon.
2/23 — A Driggs caller reported a loose dog on his property and requested that the owner be cited. The dog was located and the owner was cited.
2/23 — A caller reported that his daughter was uncooperative and upset and had refused her medication. Deputies spoke with both parties and the daughter agreed to take her medication.
2/24 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision in Tetonia. No report was required and the deer was determined to be deceased.
2/24 — A deputy made contact with the occupant of a vehicle parked in downtown Driggs. The occupant was using the WiFi from a nearby building.
2/25 — A truck was pulled over in Tetonia at 4:30 a.m. because it had no license plates. The driver, a Jackson resident, was cited and released for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The passenger, a Tetonia resident, was taken into custody on a Teton County warrant for failure to appear in court for a DUI charge. She was also cited for felony possession of a controlled substance and transported to Madison County Jail.
2/25 — There was a two-vehicle collision near Creekside in Driggs when one driver rear-ended another. The driver was cited for following too closely and the highway was shut down for 30 minutes while fire units cleared debris from the road.
2/25 — There was a delayed report of a juvenile who was sexually assaulted when she was younger. The case is under investigation.
2/25 — A caller reported a hit-and-run accident north of Victor. The suspect was attempting to leave the scene when deputies arrived. She turned out to be the same person who had been responsible for the hit-and-run that had happened earlier in the week. She was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to provide proof of insurance, and possession of marijuana.
2/25 — A Victor caller reported that several strangers had parked in her driveway. She asked them to leave and they complied, but she wanted the incident recorded. She was advised to call back if the individuals returned.
2/25 — During a probation house check, an officer found controlled substances in the house. One resident was cited and released for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and another was taken into custody for probation violation and transported to Madison County Jail.
2/26 — A caller reported that there was an intoxicated woman refusing to leave the West Side Yard as the staff tried to close the bar. Several customers offered her a ride home but she refused and started throwing her phone. She had finally accepted a ride by the time deputies were en route to Victor.
2/26 — A driver was pulled over north of Victor for failing to maintain his lane. He failed field sobriety tests but blew under the legal limit. He was cited for open container.
2/26 — A staff member at the high school reported that a student had brought a marijuana pipe to school. The student did not possess any marijuana but did have a couple e-cigarette cartridges. A juvenile petition was issued and the student’s parents were contacted.
2/26 — There was a one-vehicle rollover in Tetonia. The driver was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
2/27 — A caller reported that an individual had called her bank and attempted to perform fraudulent banking activity using her husband’s social security number. The couple filled out a fraud packet.
2/27 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision in Tetonia. A report was taken for the damage to the vehicle.
2/27 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision south of Driggs. No report was needed.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.