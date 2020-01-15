There were 282 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 3 and January 9. Deputies performed 66 traffic stops and 58 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents, 18 slide-offs, two ambulances dispatched to Grand Targhee, and two DUIs.
1/3 — A caller reported that there was a vehicle parked at the Cache Bridge in Tetonia with a rifle leaning against it and no one around. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle or the rifle.
1/3 — A caller reported that some realtor signs had been stolen, and had a suspect in mind. The theft is under investigation.
1/3 — There was a report of a deer carcass in the roadway outside of Newdale. The carcass was removed.
1/3 — A Driggs caller made a complaint of loud music coming from a neighbor’s house. Deputies made contact with the revelers, who agreed to turn the music down.
1/4 — At 4 a.m. a woman reported that a man was attempting to move back into her residence. Both parties were intoxicated. Deputies determined the man had been living at the house for the past month. Both parties agreed to “sleep it off” and call back in the morning if there were further issues. They did not call back.
1/4 — A Victor caller reported a low-flying helicopter in the area. Deputies determined that a neighborhood child was receiving a birthday helicopter ride. The parties involved were advised of the complaint.
1/4 — A Tetonia caller reported hearing gunshots in the area and was concerned of possible trespassing. Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity.
1/4 — A Driggs caller reported a large fire in the area. Deputies and fire units responded and determined it was a large Christmas tree bonfire. The participants were advised of the controlled burn notification requirements.
1/4 — A woman was provided with a civil standby while she gathered her children and possessions to leave her home for the night after a verbal altercation with her partner.
1/5 — A Tetonia caller requested that deputies respond after a verbal altercation between her and her partner. By the time they arrived the man had already left the house. The woman was provided with information for the Family Safety Network. The man was located and told not to return to the house for the night.
1/5 — While performing a traffic stop at 6000S, a deputy observed a two-vehicle collision. The highway was blocked and traffic had to be detoured. Two individuals were transported to Teton Valley Hospital. A report was taken by Idaho State Police.
1/6 — A bike was stolen from a residence in Tetonia. Information on the bike was entered into a national database of stolen goods.
1/6 — A caller reported a possibly intoxicated man at Corner Drug. Deputies located the individual and his vehicle safely at home.
1/6 — A caller reported that there was a flat-bed truck parked in the northbound lane of Highway 33 with its lights off in front of the Spud. The truck was gone when deputies arrived.
1/7 — There was a report of an individual posting pictures of himself cutting his wrists on social media. He was located and transported to the hospital voluntarily. He was later released.
1/8 — The Victor fire department was alerted to a concerning odor at a residence. Units responded and investigated, and the owners agreed to clear snow from around the house’s exhaust vents.
1/8 — A carbon monoxide alarm went off in a Driggs residence. Fire units investigated and advised the owners to buy a new furnace.
1/8 — There was a single-vehicle rollover near 7000S. The highway was shut down and traffic was rerouted to the frontage road until the truck was removed. The occupant sustained no injuries.
1/8 — A man was arrested on a Teton County warrant for violating the conditions of his release after being charged for DUI.
1/8 — There was a report of an intoxicated driver who had slid off the road in Victor. The man was located and booked for DUI and open container, then given a courtesy ride home from the sheriff’s office.
1/9 — The sheriff’s office received a report from the Jackson Police Department that a juvenile female had been sexually assaulted at an unknown location in Driggs in the summer of 2019. The case is currently being investigated.
1/9 — There was a report of an aggressive dog charging children at a school bus stop in the Fox Creek area of Victor. It had happened several times. Deputies were initially unable to locate the dog’s owner but have made arrangements to remedy the situation.
1/9 — A woman was arrested on a Teton County warrant for probation violation after controlled substance charges.
1/9 — A caller reported a reckless driver in Tetonia. Deputies did not initially locate the vehicle but later observed the same driver, who was unable to maintain lanes and then stopped in the middle of the road. He was found to be driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car, and was taken into custody for felony possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia as well as injury to child. Child Protective Services was notified and the child was turned over to the mother and grandparents. The man was transported to Madison County Jail.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.