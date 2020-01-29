There were 292 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 17 and January 23. Deputies performed 86 traffic stops and 60 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents, seven slide-offs, three ambulances dispatched to Grand Targhee, and one DUI.
1/17 — A caller reported that she had fallen victim to insurance fraud. She was provided with a fraud packet to fill out and the scam is under investigation.
1/17 — A caller reported that he and a client were having a disagreement about a bill for services and the conversation grew heated. Deputies arrived and the involved parties agreed they would handle the matter civilly.
1/17 — A caller reported a reckless driver near Victor who was unable to maintain his lane and wasn’t driving a consistent speed. Deputies located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop after seeing it cross over the center line. The driver, a Wyoming resident, failed field sobriety tests but didn’t test positive for alcohol. The sheriff’s office called in a drug recognition expert from Rexburg to evaluate him. The officer determined he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to Madison County Jail.
1/17 — A caller reported seeing kids running on top of parked buses at Sherman Park. Deputies responded and didn’t see any kids in the area, but found and disposed of several empty soda bottles on the ground nearby. The buses appeared to be undamaged.
1/18 — A man was located in Tetonia and taken into custody on a Bonneville County civil warrant. He was later released.
1/18 — Teton County, Wyoming dispatch forwarded a call about a domestic disturbance in progress in Victor. Deputies responded and found the man at the residence, but the woman had already left. She was located and interviewed and her injuries were documented. The man was cited for misdemeanor domestic assault.
1/18 — A caller reported that his son was at a friend’s house and refused to come home. Deputies located the boy and transported him to the sheriff’s office to have a conversation about good behavior, then released him to his parents.
1/18 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident in Tetonia. The driver reported that the deer was unharmed.
1/19 — There was a two-vehicle fender-bender in front of Barrels & Bins. The drivers exchanged insurance information.
1/20 — A caller said that he hadn’t heard from his daughter since she had had an altercation with her boyfriend. Deputies located her and determined she was fine.
1/20 — There was a fender-bender at the Driggs traffic light. All parties involved exchanged insurance information.
1/20 — There were several reports of shots being fired in the area of the Tetonia Rodeo Grounds. Deputies located the source of the sound and determined the shooters had permits and were following safety protocol.
1/20 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident in Tetonia that resulted in some road blockage. The road was cleared and a report was taken for the damage to the vehicle.
1/21 — A caller reported that he had hired someone to do housework and paid the person by check. The individual cashed the check and left town without doing the work. The theft is under investigation.
1/21 — A teenage driver passed another vehicle on 5th Street near Rendezvous Upper Elementary School. The driver was located and the person who witnessed the illegal pass signed on a citation against him.
1/22 — An individual was arrested in Victor on a Teton County, Wyoming warrant and transported to Madison County Jail to await extradition.
1/22 — The man who was cited for domestic assault earlier in the week called to report that his ex-girlfriend had stolen his truck keys while she was retrieving belongings from the residence. Deputies responded and found the keys in the ignition of the vehicle.
1/23 — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the Driggs skate park. Deputies made contact with the occupant, who had grown tired while driving and stopped for a nap.
1/23 — A man was arrested on a Teton County warrant for failing to appear in court after being cited for carrying a concealed weapon without a license and second offense failure to provide proof of insurance. He was later released.
1/23 — A caller reported that she was being harassed via Instagram messages. After being interviewed she was told to block the user and the sheriff’s office left the harasser a voicemail warning him against future actions.
1/23 — Parents reported that a middle schooler was harassing a classmate by posting pictures of her on social media. Officers made contact with the middle school principal and spoke with the parents about seeking a civil protection order.
1/23 — A caller reported that there were juveniles smoking in a truck in the Broulim’s parking lot. The truck was gone when deputies arrived but was later located at the high school. There were no vaping or tobacco products or paraphernalia in the vehicle.
1/23 — Earlier this month, a man who had been staying at a residence was asked to leave by a tenant and when he refused he was issued a trespass notice. The landlord of the residence found him there again and after confirming with the tenant that he shouldn’t be there, reported him to the sheriff’s office. He was cited for first offense trespass with no property damage and given a courtesy ride to a local hotel.
