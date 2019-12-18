There were 252 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 6 and December 12. Deputies performed 71 traffic stops and 39 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents, eight slide-offs, zero DUIs, and a partridge in a pear tree.
12/6 — In a case involving a runaway juvenile, the sheriff’s office assisted a family in seeking information from the sheriff’s office in Casper, Wyoming.
12/6 — A Victor caller suspected a drug deal was happening in the area. Deputies responded but didn’t observe any suspicious activity. Information was collected about the parties who were possibly involved.
12/6 — There was a barking dog complaint in Driggs but deputies were unable to respond because they were at the scene of a car accident.
12/6 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident in Tetonia. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.
12/6 — A caller reported seeing teenagers riding on top of a moving vehicle in Driggs. Deputies were unable to locate the hooligans.
12/7 — There was a suspicious vehicle parked at Rendezvous Upper Elementary School. Deputies made contact and determined the occupant was a teacher.
12/7 — A caller reported that there was a blue or gray Toyota van that wasn’t maintaining its lane in Victor. Deputies were unable to locate the possibly intoxicated driver.
12/8 — After several attempts to serve a warrant in Driggs, deputies took a woman into custody on a Teton County, WY warrant and transported her to Madison County Jail to await extradition. The warrant was for failing to appear in court after felony charges for the concealing and taking of property and for conspiracy to commit theft.
12/9 — A driver was pulled over in downtown Victor after failing to signal. She consented to a vehicle search and the deputy located a green leafy substance in the car. The driver admitted the substance was marijuana and was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance.
12/9 — A driver with a Bonneville County warrant was pulled over in Driggs and transported to Madison County Jail.
12/9 — An Air Idaho ambulance pilot reported that someone had pointed a laser pointer at the aircraft on two separate occasions and the source appeared to come from near Indian Sunset in Driggs. Because the report was delayed by an hour, deputies were unable to locate the person who was responsible for the dangerous activity.
12/9 — There was an intoxicated woman trespassing on a Driggs resident’s property. When deputies made contact with her, she said she and her husband had had a verbal argument so she left her house. She was offered a ride to a friend’s residence but she declined it and received a courtesy ride to her own home.
12/10 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident at the intersection of Highway 33 and Baseline.
12/11 — A driver south of Tetonia nearly caused two separate head-on collisions. Deputies located the driver in a parking area near her residence. She consented to a search and deputies located a white powdery substance in her car. She was taken into custody for felony possession of a controlled substance and transported to Madison County Jail.
12/11 — The runaway juvenile who was first reported missing on Dec. 6 called her family and requested to be picked up. She had skipped school for several days and the family agreed to meet with the juvenile probation officer to discuss options.
12/12 — A Driggs business requested that a trespass notice and other civil paperwork be served to an individual.
12/12 — A car ran into a mailbox and trash cans on Stateline Road. The driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
12/12 — A Colorado man with a felony Teton County, WY warrant was located and taken into custody while leaving a Victor motel. He had cut off his ankle bracelet monitoring device. There was incriminating evidence in his motel room including paraphernalia and possibly stolen jewelry and precious metals. Deputies worked with a Idaho Fish & Game officer and Wyoming deputies to investigate the scene.
