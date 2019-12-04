There were 244 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 22 and November 28. Deputies performed 92 traffic stops and 27 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents, one slide-off, and three DUIs.
11/22 — A caller reported broken liquor bottles littering the curb and street on N Main in Driggs. A deputy cleaned up the broken glass and bottles.
11/22 — Fire units responded to an unattended controlled burn in Victor and extinguished the fire.
11/22 — Deputies responded to a caller’s complaint about a reckless driver in Victor. They pulled over the car after it passed another through an intersection without signaling. The driver failed field sobriety tests and consented to a blood draw. He was booked and released for driving under the influence of drugs and having paraphernalia in the car.
11/23 — A guest at a Driggs hotel noticed activity in the parking lot and saw a woman near his rental vehicle, possibly trying to break into it. Deputies were unable to locate anyone suspicious in the parking lot and there were no signs of forced entry. The officers requested security footage from the hotel staff.
11/23 — A man was pulled over in Driggs for having an expired vehicle registration. The deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle. The man failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI. A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana and paraphernalia. He was transported to Madison County Jail.
11/23 — A caller notified the sheriff’s office that the previous night, his landlord had threatened him for not paying rent. The landlord came to the rental with a sledgehammer and hatchet, damaged the door of the trailer, and approached the tenant in an aggressive manner. After a struggle between the two, they separated for the night. The next day the landlord returned and again made verbal threats, so the tenant reported the incident to law enforcement. The sheriff’s office is looking into charges for aggravated assault and malicious injury to property.
11/23 — Someone dumped an old recliner at Pine Creek Campground. There are no suspects at this time.
11/23 — There was a two-vehicle accident on Highway 31 when one driver passed a semi on a double yellow corner and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver was cited for reckless driving and both vehicles were towed. The occupants were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
11/23 — A woman reported that her husband had come home and instigated an altercation. There was not enough information to make an arrest and the husband agreed to stay elsewhere for the night. The wife agreed to seek civil standby if another conflict transpired.
11/24 — There was a vehicle rollover on W2500N. When deputies responded they found no one in or near the vehicle. They made contact with the driver the following day and cited him for leaving the scene of an accident.
11/24 — A woman reported that her identification had been stolen several years ago but she didn’t take action at the time because there was no fraudulent activity. She recently received a bill for an account that had been opened in her name so she was given a fraud packet to fill out.
11/24 — A caller reported seeing a man who appeared to be duck hunting at a private pond north of Victor. Deputies made contact with the man, who said he had permission from the property owner to hunt there.
11/24 — A caller reported a fire in Tetonia. Units responded and determined that while the fire was almost an acre in size, it was a controlled burn.
11/24 — A woman was pulled over north of Victor for having a burned out headlight. She failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI.
11/25 — A fender bender happened in front of a Driggs propane business. There was only minor damage to the vehicles involved.
11/25 — During a routine security check of a Driggs hotel, a deputy observed a car with its lights on in the parking lot. He made contact with the occupants and detected the odor of marijuana. Both occupants admitted to smoking and a search of the car yielded marijuana and paraphernalia. Both were cited and released.
11/25 — Two hours later, a deputy made contact with an occupant in a car parked in a Victor subdivision and detected the odor of marijuana. The occupant was cited and released for possession and paraphernalia.
11/26 — The sheriff’s office executed a Facebook search warrant in order to investigate a possible case of enticement of a minor.
11/26 — A caller reported having been bitten by a dog while hiking Pine Creek Pass two weeks prior. The victim had collected the owner’s information and decided last week to have the incident documented.
11/26 — A man was taken into custody in North Dakota on a Teton County warrant for failing to comply with a court order. He will be extradited to Idaho.
11/26 — A snowblower was stolen from the display in front of ACE Hardware. The theft is under investigation.
11/26 — There was a moose vs. vehicle accident in front of Creekside Meadows. The vehicle only sustained minor damage.
11/27 — A man was pulled over in Driggs for having an expired vehicle registration and a tail light out. While the man was looking for proof of insurance and registration, the deputy observed a bag of marijuana in the center console. The man claimed that a friend owned the car. He was cited and released for possession.
11/28 — A Tetonia caller reported seeing a stranger walking through his property. There was not enough information for the sheriff’s office to take action. The caller said he would check his game cameras.
11/28 — There were six horses loose on the highway in Tetonia. While deputies could not locate the owners, they rounded up the horses and put them into a pasture behind Teton Peaks Lodge.
11/28 — A woman was pulled over in Victor for a burned out headlight. She admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana and was cited.
