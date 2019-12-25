There were 269 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 13 and December 19. Deputies performed 85 traffic stops and 30 security checks of local businesses. There were two accidents, four slide-offs, ten lords a-leaping, and two DUIs.
12/13 — A woman reported that her boyfriend was intoxicated and she was concerned about an escalating fight. He left the house prior to deputies’ arrival. He was later pulled over in Victor. Deputies determined there had been no physical altercation and the involved parties agreed to remain civil, but the man was given a warning for driving too fast for conditions.
12/13 — A minor received a citation for possession of tobacco products.
12/13 — Parents reported that their daughter had skipped class and they wished to speak with a deputy and the juvenile probation officer about the issue.
12/13 — There was a third-hand report of a man stalking a woman. Deputies made contact with the woman, who said the man kept asking for her number and coming to her workplace. She was given information on getting a civil protection order and was advised to contact the sheriff’s office if he persisted in bothering her.
12/13 — A caller requested an ambulance for an individual who was possibly overdosing on marijuana edibles. Deputies responded and seized the controlled substance, and the subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.
12/13 — A local man was pulled over in Driggs for crossing the center line and for having a snow-obstructed rear windshield. He failed field sobriety tests but refused a breath test. The Teton County K9 searched and alerted on the vehicle and deputies found hallucinogenic mushrooms, edibles, and marijuana in the car. The man was taken to the sheriff’s office for a blood draw then transported to Madison County Jail to await charges for possession and DUI.
12/14 — A driver in the opposite lane on the highway passed a stopped school bus. The bus driver reported the incident and deputies located the driver. She admitted to the stop arm violation and said she didn’t realize she had to stop when driving in the opposite lane. She was given a warning.
12/15 — A caller reported finding a deer carcass wrapped in plastic with its head cut off on Ski Hill Road in Alta. The deer had no other visible wounds. The call was forwarded to Teton County, Wyoming dispatch, who advised they would notify Wyoming Game & Fish officers.
12/15 — A deputy observed a vehicle parked in the Driggs Centre industrial subdivision at 10:45 p.m. He made contact with the occupant and found an empty baggie with marijuana residue in the car. The driver admitted to using the marijuana earlier that day and was given a warning.
12/16 — A Victor caller reported a lost wallet, then later called back to say the wallet had been found.
12/16 — There was a suspicious vehicle parked at Grand Rental. The occupants were dropping off propane tanks to the business.
12/17 — The sheriff’s office was notified of a sexual assault incident involving juveniles. The case is currently under investigation.
12/17 — A caller reported a vehicle driving recklessly and brake checking outside of Victor. Deputies located and pulled over the vehicle and found that the driver had a Teton County book and release warrant. He was processed at the sheriff’s office then given a courtesy ride back to his vehicle.
12/18 — There was a report of a woman taking funds from an account intended for her child. The possible embezzlement is under investigation.
12/18 — A Victor caller reported that her fiancé had been bitten by a husky. She did not wish to press charges but the owner was cited for dog at large.
12/18 — There was a vehicle vs. animal accident in Tetonia. There were no injuries and no road blockage but the vehicle had to be towed. A report was taken for the damage.
12/18 — A driver was pulled over in downtown Driggs for speeding. The deputy detected the odor of alcohol in the vehicle and performed a Breathalyzer test. The driver blew under the legal limit but was underage, so he was cited for DUI.
12/19 — A caller observed a two-vehicle accident at the stoplight in Driggs. A deputy took a report. There were no injuries.
12/19 — A caller reported seeing an individual walking near 5500S wearing dark clothes. The person was located and given a ride to a local hotel.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.