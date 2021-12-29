1/16 — When deputies responded to a vehicle slide off, they noted that the driver was behind the wheel, had the car running and in reverse. Despite his best efforts, the vehicle was quite stuck. The driver was cited for first offense excessive DUI (indicating a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit), a citation for an open container, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia. He was given a courtesy ride to his residence at his parents’ home. They collected the vehicle at a later time.
1/26 — A hay bale flew off a truck as it drove down the highway in Tetonia and struck a vehicle going the opposite direction, causing the driver to swerve into a ditch. Deputies caught the truck driver in Victor and took his insurance information in order to cover the damage to the car.
2/13 — A caller reported that people on snowboards were being towed behind a truck at unsafe speeds on a county road. Deputies were unable to locate the truck or the ‘boarders.
3/24 — A resident called TCSO with questions about mailing THC and marijuana for medicinal purposes. The caller was advised that sending illicit substances through the mail was illegal and was directed toward legal options.
4/2 — There was a report of three alpacas loose on South Bates Road. The owner was notified and agreed to wrangle the critters back into their enclosure.
5/11 — A man called in a controlled burn then set fire to his camper trailer. Dispatch received multiple 911 calls from his neighbors. Fire units responded to extinguish the blaze and the fire chief revoked the resident’s burn permit.
5/20 — A caller reported that he had been at a Victor gas station when five men forced him at gunpoint to get into a car. He said he was held in Idaho Falls until the next day when a friend came and picked him up. The possible kidnapping is under investigation.
5/26 — A student at Teton Middle School had a charge of malicious injury to property filed against him. The student brought a lighter to school and was setting objects on fire. The student was suspended for the rest of the school year.
6/25 — The day after Music on Main, the Teton Valley Foundation reported that a resident had brought birds to that Thursday’s show and one bird went missing. TVF expected to find the bird deceased during clean up but it was actually found alive. Dispatch attempted to contact possible owners but were unable to determine who had lost a bird.
6/30 — A concerned caller reported that there was an unsupervised child at the Driggs City Park who was swearing at people and had been there all afternoon. Deputies located the kid and followed him to his house, where they made contact with his mother. While speaking with her, they observed a man in the house who had a Teton County warrant out for the manufacture or sale of controlled substances. He was taken into custody and later bonded out.
7/12 — An individual in Driggs was cited for first offense DUI. Before citing him, deputies had seen the individual outside of his vehicle at a gas station, identified him as intoxicated, and cautioned him to call someone for a ride. Not long after, the individual (in the same vehicle) was spotted failing to maintain the driving lane by the same deputies. He was then given a courtesy ride back to his residence.
7/13 — An individual was selling sheep on craigslist and received a fraudulent check as payment. The seller had not yet delivered the livestock and kept the sheep.
7/20 — An individual who had been the manager of a local business closed the store, took the day’s deposit of $2,000, and quit. Deputies have been unable to locate the person, who may have fled the state or the country.
7/22 — During a casual conversation with an officer, an employee at a local business admitted to having marijuana in their car. A search yielded controlled substances and the person was cited for possession.
7/28 — Theft of services was reported at the Mountain Town Car Wash in Victor after the owner of the car wash contacted TCSO. The offending individual used a credit card to pay for car washes and subsequently called her credit card company to stop the charge after each car wash was completed. The now-former customer was warned and given a trespass order.
8/2 — A driver was pulled over in Victor and was found to be intoxicated. He then spit on the officer and had to be transported to Madison County Jail. He was charged with DUI, assault on an officer, and resisting and obstructing.
8/8 — A Victor resident was pulled over north of Victor. He was cited for driving without insurance or a license, DUI, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, fictitious display of license plates, and failure to register a vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail.
8/15 — There was an accident at the Phillips 66 gas station in Driggs when one vehicle collided with another. No injuries were reported. One of the involved parties reportedly wanted the other to “just take the cash and leave.” A report was subsequently taken.
8/16 — Reports of a drunk driver reached deputies at precisely 8 a.m. after an individual was reported driving erratically on Teton Pass. The offender was located after an address was obtained and failed field sobriety tests, blowing a .271. The driver was also charged with battery on an officer and was taken to Madison County Jail.
8/21 — A property owner reported that kids were in a subdivision making bombs out of dry ice and soda bottles. The kids were required to clean up the mess and dispatch attempted to make contact with their parents.
8/31 — Dispatch received a 911 call from a man who had come home to find a stranger, who was experiencing severe mental distress, had ransacked his home. The intruder was impossible to understand and was speaking different languages incoherently. The resident attempted to keep him in the area while deputies responded, but the man escaped and was picked up as a hitchhiker on the highway. When the driver saw cop cars passing, he stopped and the man escaped the vehicle. The driver tackled him and was able to contain him until four deputies arrived to try to settle him down and get him into a car. The man was eventually transported to the Behavioral Health Center. Jackson law enforcement later requested assistance finding the man because he had broken into a Jackson house before fleeing over the pass. TCSO was able to confirm the man had been detained. The man’s parents called and were appreciative of how officers had handled the man, who had been through several similar incidents in other jurisdictions.
9/2 — Officers responded to a domestic disturbance that started over an argument about fantasy football and escalated into a physical altercation. The man was taken into custody for domestic battery and felony possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and was transported to Madison County Jail.
9/4 — A call came in for the first in a series of vandalisms perpetrated against TCSO speed monitoring trailers. The crime was committed near the Teton West Motel around midnight and knocked the speed monitor out of commission. An investigation is ongoing.
9/13 — A caller reported that a man was attempting to enter a vehicle parked at the Spud Drive-In using a shim. Deputies made contact with the man and determined he was the owner of the vehicle and had locked himself out.
9/21 — “Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure” was taken too literally at the Teton County Transfer Station. Deputies responded to reports of theft after employee lockers were reportedly missing tools and other equipment. A report was taken and an investigation is underway.
10/2 — An individual walking along the shoulder of Highway 33 was picked up and given a courtesy ride to his destination in Victor by deputies. The sheriff’s office would like to pass on a reminder that there is a paved pathway 20 yards off of the highway between Victor and Driggs.
10/5 — There was kicking and screaming at a soccer game in Victor. An official was the victim of battery after a parent kicked him. The subject left in a vehicle and was later located by deputies at his residence. A report was taken and forwarded to the prosecutor.
10/14 — At 3 a.m. a Driggs caller reported that a neighbor’s outside lights were turning on and off erratically. Deputies arrived and found no one in the area, and observed the motion sensor lights being activated by mysterious forces.
10/14 — A school board candidate’s campaign sign went missing outside of Driggs. The sheriff located the vehicle of the suspects, pulled them over, and retrieved the sign. Apparently the college-aged petty thieves found the sign terribly amusing for some reason. The candidate graciously declined to press any charges.
10/20 — A particularly eventful DUI response was initiated by TCSO deputies in downtown Victor. The reporting party stated that he and his wife were almost run over by the offending male driver. The driver then pulled into the West Side Yard parking lot and proceeded to pull a handgun and point it at the reporting party. He then walked into the West Side Yard establishment where deputies located and arrested him. After locating the firearm, deputies searched the individual and found a small amount of marijuana and a piece of paraphernalia. After blowing well above the legal limit, the individual was cited with five different misdemeanors: DUI, possession of a concealed weapon while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at another individual, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
10/31 — The only unusual call this Halloween came after a report of a hiker’s girlfriend who suffered a medical emergency on Rocky Peak Trail. The hiker suffered a seizure which led to a collapse. Teton County Search and Rescue quickly responded and determined an Air Idaho helicopter was needed to get her to TVH. She was reported to be in stable condition.
11/6 — In one of the more unusual calls of the year, an intoxicated Tetonia man had not only TCSO deputies but also medical responders and Teton County SAR alerted to his antics. An ambulance was called by the reporting party who found the individual (a friend of the caller) laid up and passed out in the ditch next to the road in Tetonia. As deputies arrived, the man suddenly regained consciousness and fled from deputies and medical personnel. Teton County SAR was notified to help locate the individual who had run off into the night. Before SAR could mobilize, the individual was located by the reporting party and taken home to “sober up.” No citations were issued in the incident.
11/16 — After a strong wind event, a caller reported that a stray trampoline had damaged their house, yard, vehicle, and basketball hoop. The owner of the errant equipment was located.
12/6 — A Driggs resident was charged with battering an officer after a wide-ranging incident. The reporting party advised TCSO that her husband was heavily intoxicated and making suicidal threats. He was given a courtesy ride to TVH where a voluntary mental health evaluation took place. The subject then exited the hospital without being discharged and was found by TCSO deputies while walking on the roadway of Second St., right near TVH. At the Teton County Law Enforcement Center, the subject became uncooperative and struck an officer. He then proceeded to pick up another charge of destruction of jail property when he damaged his cell. Before he was transported to jail, an EMT came and treated him for self-inflicted injuries. He was then booked into Madison County Jail upon arrival.
12/10 — A Victor caller reported that someone had driven onto her lawn the night prior and stolen the eight-foot-tall snowman she had built. There was no other evidence of property damage, so dispatch advised her to call back if the abducted snowman was located in another person’s yard.