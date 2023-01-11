There were 223 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 30 and January 5. Officers performed 45 traffic stops, 22 security checks of local businesses, and 4 public assists. There were 8 accidents, 8 slide-off’s, 0 DUI’s, and 4 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.

12/30—A concerned citizen of Driggs reported a suspicious person walking downtown at 3:45am. Deputies responded and it turns out it was just someone walking to work.

