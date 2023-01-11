There were 223 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 30 and January 5. Officers performed 45 traffic stops, 22 security checks of local businesses, and 4 public assists. There were 8 accidents, 8 slide-off’s, 0 DUI’s, and 4 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
12/30—A concerned citizen of Driggs reported a suspicious person walking downtown at 3:45am. Deputies responded and it turns out it was just someone walking to work.
12/30—A vehicle in Victor hit and caused damage to a parked fuel truck. Information was exchanged between drivers.
12/31—TCSO deputies responded to a report of snowmobiles going through the cemetery in Driggs. The only tracks found were on the road.
12/31—$200 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked outside Ace Hardware in Driggs. A report was taken and TCSO deputies are reviewing security camera footage.
12/31—Suspicious activity was reported by a Driggs juvenile. He was the victim of an online scam that involved photos of a sexual nature.
12/31—A concerned sister advised TCSO her brother had crashed his vehicle near Bates road where he didn’t have cell service. Deputies located the individual by having him call 911, so they could ping him. He was nowhere near Bates road and was safe and sound.
1/1—A traffic stop for a burnt out light bulb led to TCSO deputy smelling marijuana. The 24-year-old driver from Victor was cited for possession of paraphernalia and released.
1/1—After a vehicle versus elk collision in Driggs, TCSO deputies advised Idaho Fish and Game and the elk was euthanized.
1/1—A Driggs man was reported missing after not being seen at home for days or responding to phone calls or texts. He forgot to pay his phone bill and ventured to Targhee to ski fresh powder. Deputies were able to make contact with him after he paid his bill from the chairlift.
1/2—A TCSO deputy saw a dead dog near Driggs. After approaching the dog and realizing it wasn’t dead, the deputy was unable to catch him. He then told the dog to go home.
1/2—A Driggs resident reported suspicious activity by someone who was using his residential address as a business address. Deputies contacted the guilty party. They agreed to change the address as soon as possible.
1/2—Reports of disturbance were given to TCSO in Tetonia. Deputies arrived to yelling residents. Neither person wanted to press charges against the other. Parties were separated for the evening. No arrests or citations were given.
1/3—Teton County Fire and Rescue and TCSO deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident in Tetonia. Parties removed themselves from the vehicle on their own. Before being taken away via tow, deputies found paraphernalia. A report was taken for the accident.
1/3—A probation violation warrant and bench warrant led to the arrest of a Driggs man. He was transferred to Jefferson County jail.
1/3—Suspicious activity, in the form of smelling marijuana, was reported by a man in Victor. Deputies responded and didn’t smell it.
1/3—A 46-year-old Driggs man attempted to change his current drivers license to an Idaho drivers license. An outstanding warrant for his arrest led to being immediately apprehended by TCSO deputies in the Sheriff’s office and taken into custody.
1/4—A traffic stop for no license plate was just the tip of the iceberg for a Driggs man. He eventually was charged with no insurance, no registration, no vehicle documentation, and felony possession of methamphetamines before being taken into custody.
1/5—Child Protection Services were contacted after a possible child abuse case was reported in Tetonia. Deputies say there was no physical abuse to the child. Counseling is being set up for those involved.
