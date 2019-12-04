The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information and help locating a missing teenager from Teton County.
Makao Kenley Jensen has been listed as a runaway juvenile, said Mitch Golden with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. Jensen is thought to be headed toward Oregon he said, but authorities are currently looking regionally for the local teenager.
Jensen was last seen on Dec. 2. He is Caucasian with blonde hair, hazel eyes, standing 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 135 lbs.
He has a tattoo on the upper right arm of “21 Pilots.”
If you have any information about Jensen, please call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323.
