Last Thursday, Aug. 22, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Teton County Fire and EMS responded to a call of a submerged vehicle in a fire pond just west of 7000 South in Victor.
Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford said this week that while fire crews worked to extract the vehicle, they found that a man was in the submerged vehicle.
The case is currently under investigation by the Teton County Coroner’s Office and the person’s name is being withheld at this time said Sheriff Liford.
Sheriff Liford had Idaho State Police complete an accident investigation. The death, said Sheriff Liford, is not being considered a murder.
This story will be updated.
