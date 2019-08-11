Update: August 12: Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford reported Monday morning that Sarah Gallagher showed up the Justice Center in Driggs this morning.
Sarah Gallagher, 22, was last seen near 120 West, 7000 South in Victor on Saturday, August 10 around 10 p.m. She was reported missing Sunday morning and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has seen her to call them at 208-354-2323.
Gallagher could possibly be headed toward Oregon said Teton County Sergeant Kendall Bowser on Sunday. No additional information was available Sunday evening. This story will be updated as more information is provided.
