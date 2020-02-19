Local woman starts TBI support group
A traumatic brain injury threw Sarah Johnson’s life into disarray, made simple tasks overwhelming, and caused her to consider suicide. Now that she’s working toward recovery, she has formed a TBI support group to help people understand that they’re not alone or crazy as they experience the aftermath of a concussion, stroke, or other brain injury.
Johnson was running on the Aspen Trail a couple years ago enjoying the first blush of spring when she hit the ground hard. She didn’t strike her head but was dazed and disoriented, and fixated on the idea that she had to get herself off the trail before someone ran her over. But she couldn’t figure out how.
In the following months, she was plagued with pain, anxiety, and decreased mobility. She pursued several solutions to her neck and back pain, including sessions of spinal injections, but nothing, not even massage therapy, helped her symptoms. Eventually one spinal specialist she had been seeing asked her to again describe the incident on Aspen. When the doctor heard about Johnson’s mental paralysis after the fall, she pinpointed the problem: Johnson had sustained a concussion.
Johnson had been working with local physical therapist Kelly Sadauckas on her bodily pain, and Sadauckas immediately shifted gears when they determined the real source of Johnson’s symptoms.
Treating concussions
The symptoms from a concussion can include difficulty concentrating, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, fogginess, memory loss, and mood swings. Around 80 percent of people recover from their first concussion in three weeks, but some patients have a protracted injury, especially if they’ve had prior concussions, a history of migraines, or dizziness at the time of the injury. It’s possible to rehabilitate the brain after a TBI, just like any other body part, Sadauckas explained. In therapy she helps clients exercise and improve their vision, balance, and processing abilities.
“If you have a concussion, you don’t want to push through or lock yourself in a dark room,” she said. “You have to give your brain a chance to build back up. In PT we teach clients to help their brain adapt, as well as appropriate compensatory strategies.”
Because children and teenagers have so much neural development happening in their brain, they take longer to recover from a concussion, and an additional injury to the brain while concussed can lead to significant long-term impairment. In the valley, nearly all the youth and scholastic sports programs have instituted baseline testing, as a point of comparison to use when an athlete has possibly sustained a concussion.
“It’s very exciting,” said Sadauckas, who administers tests for several teams. “This is an opportunity to protect kids’ brains for years to come.”
The medical world’s understanding of TBIs has greatly increased in recent years.
“In the past 15 years the information has exploded, and 15 years from now we’ll laugh at how little we know,” Sadauckas predicted.
A dark place
Johnson needed to work with neurological specialists outside of the valley to address her continuing symptoms. In 2018 she attended Cognitive FX, a post-concussion treatment center in Provo, Utah, which she described as a week-long brain spa.
At the clinic she received a Functional Neurocognitive Imaging brain scan before and after her stay, and doctors found that most of her brain had responded well to rehabilitation, except for her vision problems. She started working with an eye specialist to retrain her brain but the treatment wasn’t enough.
Johnson started to feel her world crumble. She couldn’t process information or filter out unimportant stimuli. She felt challenged by crosswalks, thresholds, and changing carpet patterns, to say nothing of loud noises, driving, and busy grocery stores. It was unmooring, scary, overwhelming, and incredibly frustrating.
“The world stopped behaving how I knew it,” she said. “I tried to find reprieve in the mountains but couldn’t.”
She confined herself to her dark, quiet basement. She wanted to kill herself. She told her husband of her suicidal ideations and instead of sermonizing to her, he said he understood, but asked that she exhaust all her options before choosing that route. She decided to voluntarily commit herself, but after evaluating her, mental health practitioners determined that hospitalization would strip her of all her coping mechanisms, and told her that being home was better. Her two sisters agreed to move temporarily to Teton Valley and make sure she had 24-hour company. Johnson said she felt fortunate to have a supportive, understanding family and boss.
Through conversations with other families impacted by the unpredictable depredations of post-concussion syndrome, one of her sisters learned about other regional resources. Johnson started an intensive therapy regimen in which she was driven to Salt Lake City and went to five different therapists and counselors over three days. She made that same trip once a week for six months. Even with good insurance the costs added up, but Johnson felt it was worth it; she emerged with the tools, both physical and mental, to exist in the world again.
“I had to learn to intentionally, consciously navigate the world around me, to slowly process all the inputs,” she said. “It’s exhausting. But the best therapy was to go home and do real life.” She still can’t drive or snowboard, needs to rest or nap every day, and gets overwhelmed in crowded places, but she can run and participate in household life again. She has started thinking about giving care instead of receiving it. That’s why she started the TBI support group, just in time for Brain Injury Awareness Month in March.
Finding support
Johnson said that while caregivers and practitioners can empathize and sympathize, only other people who have experienced a TBI can really articulate and understand what’s happening inside the brain.
“They get things on a level that others don’t,” she said. “Talking to someone going through the same thing helps people to see that they’re not crazy.”
Sadauckas now has at least one or two clients with brain injuries on her caseload at Streubel Physical Therapy at any given time.
“It’s a nice addition to our practice to be able to give care to this client group,” she said. But it’s the more the merrier, she added. With other clinics in the valley offering brain injury rehab, there are more resources for clients.
“The more that people talk to us, the more we can build the resource list,” Sadauckas said. That’s part of the purpose of the support group. “It helps let people know, ‘You’re not alone, others are going through this,’ and it really helps to expedite the referral process.”
The support group will meet at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Driggs library. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. At the first meeting on Feb. 20, Johnson will tell her own story, with time for questions and discussion. Johnson and Sadauckas are inviting topic suggestions for future meetings, and are flexible if attendees prefer a different day, location, or time. Email tbidriggs@gmail.com for more information.
