As recreational use intensifies on the Teton River, a group of stakeholders are working to find a management solution that makes sense for everyone, and are currently requesting input from the community.
Idaho Fish & Game, Teton County, Friends of the Teton River, and Teton Regional Land Trust have released a survey asking members of the public what impacts they’ve observed on the river and at access points, and what management and enforcement mechanisms they support.
“The goal has been to start small, get momentum, and steadily expand outward,” said county GIS manager Rob Marin, who was tasked by the county commissioners last fall to start the conversation about use on the Teton River.
It was certainly timely, Marin said. Using methodology from the Henrys Fork Foundation and a summer field technician from BYU-I, the county gathered data on usage this summer and while those numbers haven’t been crunched yet, preliminary information indicates that the river has seen tripled or even fourfold increases in use since the Henrys Fork Foundation did an extensive study in 2018.
“It’s easy for any of us to point at another group and say, ‘Regulate them,’ but in reality we all bear responsibility for impacts on the resource,” Marin said.
Amy Verbeten of FTR said that her organization definitely hears about it when the river is crowded, when flyfishing is disrupted by recreational floaters, when dogs chase moose, and when private property is impacted.
“As the voice of the water, people know to call us, and we know how important it is for those voices to be heard. We have absolutely no management authority, for anything, but what we can do is help bring together those who can be part of the solution and connect them with people who have the ideas,” Verbeten said.
That means getting input from local guiding outfits, adjacent landowners, biologists, commercial watercraft rental operations, and, now, the general public. Marin explained that the survey will be used to inform planning meetings through late fall and into winter, with a goal of bringing a river ordinance to the county commissioners in 2022.
“We need to see what the public can live with as far as regulation,” Marin said.
Verbeten agreed. “The power of having river management run by the local government is that our community gets to shape a plan that works for our community. That’s why it’s critical that people participate and get involved.”
The online survey will be open until Oct. 17. It can be found at tetoncountyidaho.gov or by scanning this QR code: