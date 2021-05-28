Seven candidates, including two Teton Valley residents, are seeking election this month to represent three districts of the Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative service area.
The nine-member board of directors oversees the business affairs of Fall River Electric and ensure the nonprofit co-op remains financially sound.
In District 5, which encompasses west Driggs and Tetonia, current board member Brent Robson will seek his fourth term and will face newcomer Emily Nichols. Robson said in his campaign video that his personal values line up with those of Fall River, and that his board and business experience lend themselves to the position. Nichols said she will bring her communication and marketing background and experience with strategic initiatives to the role, as well as an interest in sustainable solutions.
In the Rexburg/Rigby area, incumbent Brent “Husk” Crowther will seek a second term as District 1 director. He touted the co-op's low rates, strong financial position, and improving reliability metrics, and emphasized the importance of securing future power sources, improving infrastructure and capacity, and continuing to embrace renewable energy. He will be joined on the ballot by Rick Clements, who has a background in telecommunications and said he is excited to get to know the patrons and employees of Fall River Electric.
In Ashton, Dede Draper, who is only the second female board president in Fall River's history, is seeking reelection as the District 6 director. She noted in her campaign video that electricity has proven more important than ever in the past year, and said she does the research, attends meetings and seminars, and maintains educational certification to be as informed as possible on the utility landscape. She brought up Fall River's low rates, patronage capital, philanthropy, and infrequent outages. Two newcomers are running to take Draper's seat: Britney Stegelmeier of Ashton and Greg Bitter of St. Anthony. Stegelmeier is the daughter of a lineman who said she values listening, volunteering, and hard work. Bitter, an insurance broker and investment adviser, said his diverse background and education will help him relate the the Fall River business and the individuals it serves.
Each candidate's campaign video can be seen on Fall River Electric's Youtube channel.
All owner-members of the co-op can vote for their candidate of choice in each district. Online and mail-in voting opened on May 28; mail ballots must be received by June 16, or members can vote in person at the Fall River Electric annual business meeting on Saturday, June 19, at North Fremont High in Ashton. The meeting will be streamed online at fallriverelectric.com.
Board members are elected for a three-year term, which will begin in June after the results are announced at the annual business meeting.