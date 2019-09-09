Teton School District 401 has three seats up for election and the public will see six new faces on the ballot and one incumbent looking to retain her seat.
Three candidates have filed for the north end Zone 5 seat, two will race for the south end Zone 1 seat, and two will race for the central Zone 2 position currently held by Board Chair Chris Isaacson who is not running for a second term.
Incumbent and Board Vice Chair Nan Pugh will be challenged by two political newcomers, Alexie Schiess Hulme and Cricket Romanzi for the Zone 5 seat.
Jacki Cooke and Shannon Brooks Hamby will compete for Mary Mello’s seat in Zone 1. Mello is not running for a second term.
And in Zone 2 Ticia Sheets and Debbie Hunt will run for the seat.
The write-in candidate filing deadline for school board is Sept. 20. Write candidate deadlines for the city races is Oct. 8.
Absentee ballots and early voting opens on Monday Oct. 7 and closes Friday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Teton County Courthouse. A person may only vote for a candidate in the school zone in which they live. See accompanying zone map.
This will be the first November election for the school district board of trustees, which is typically held in May. The Idaho State Legislature changed the election date last session.
