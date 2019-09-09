Tonight's Teton School District 401 school board meeting has been cancelled due to an error on the posted agenda. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. to the Driggs Elementary School gym to acknowledge the error and reschedule the regularly monthly meeting.
The error was found by a member of the community who noted that the date on the agenda was incorrect for the publicly noticed meeting. The district did properly notice the September 9 meeting.
The 4:30 p.m. executive session has also been cancelled and will be rescheduled tonight.
School board meeting information can be found at https://tsd401.org/school-board/board-meeting-agendas/.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.