Center to consider canceling other programs, home food delivery still available
While the state of Idaho has not had any positive cases of coronavirus or COVID-19, the Teton Valley Senior Center is taking extra measures in light of growing concerns around the virus.
The Senior Center is canceling its popular St. Patrick’s Day lunch on Tuesday, March 17 said Carol Lichti, the board chair of Seniors West of the Tetons.
“Our seniors are most vulnerable to this sort of thing and we think it is best to limit their exposure at this point,” Lichti said in an email to the Teton Valley News. “We'd rather be laughed at for being too cautious than to realize we acted too slowly later and didn't do the right thing.”
Eastern Idaho Public Health is currently directing folks to the CDC web site with regard to how seniors should be conducting themselves in Idaho in light of COVID-19. The CDC identifies older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease at greater risk for illness from COVID-19.
The CDC recommends that older adults:
• Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
• When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
• Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
• During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
Litchi said that the Senior Center will be evaluating what services they can provide in the coming days. She added that if any senior citizen would like home food delivery, they can call the Center at (208) 354-6973 and someone will provide the service for them.
The public can check their web site at tetonseniors.com and their Facebook page.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.