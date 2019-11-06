Idaho State Senator Brent Hill will be the guest speaker on Monday, Nov. 11 as part of the Teton Middle School and Teton High School joint Veterans Day celebration.
The public is invited to this free event which will begin at 11 a.m. at the Teton High School Gymnasium. The public is encouraged to wear red, white and blue that morning and will be treated to musical performances by the high school and middle school students.
”I have been asked to remember and honor those men and women who have served in the armed forces,” Sen. Hill said in an email to the Teton Valley News. “I want to visit with the students about what it means to put service ahead of self, and what kinds of causes justify such dedication. I will provide a few examples of the contributions various Veterans have made, including my own father who joined the Navy during World War II.”
Sen. Hill is President Pro Tem of the Idaho State Senate having served in the Idaho State Senate since 2001. He is a member of the Senate State Affairs and Local Government and Taxation Committees. Born and raised in Idaho, he attended Sugar-Salem Schools and graduated valedictorian from Madison High School. After attending Ricks College (now Brigham Young University-Idaho), he graduated from Utah State University and has served 20 years as the president and CEO of Rudd & Company, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Idaho and Montana.
Other local schools will honor the valley’s military veterans on the 11th with ceremonies and speeches.
On Monday, Nov. 11 Rendezvous Upper Elementary School will hold its Veteran’s Day program, in the gym starting at 9 a.m.
Victor Elementary will hold its Veterans Day assembly at 10:30 a.m. in the school’s gym and Tetonia Elementary is holding its celebration in the gym at 1:30 p.m.
Alta Elementary School will be commemorating the day on Tuesday, Nov. 12 starting at 11 a.m., followed by a Thanksgiving lunch where veterans eat for free. All are welcome. Please RSVP to the Alta School front office or a classroom teacher. (307) 353-2472
