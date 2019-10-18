The Teton School District, Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, Education Foundation and GAP -- Girls Actively Participating and Family Safety Network will present a screening of Screenagers: Next Chapter at Teton High School on Thursday, October 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public.
From the director of SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age comes Screenagers: The Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience and is about helping young people thrive in our screen and stress-filled world.
Filmmaker and physician Delaney Ruston uses a personal lens and professional eye to help parents flip the script on stress, anxiety, and depression. The film follows Dr. Ruston as she finds herself at a loss with how to help her own teens as they struggle with their emotional wellbeing. Dr. Ruston sets out to uncover how we understand these challenges in our current screen-filled society and how we as parents, community members, and schools empower teens with skills to overcome mental health challenges and build emotional agility, communication savvy, and stress resilience.
This film is intended for adults and youth starting from age 10 and up. For more info, visit the website at https://www.screenagersmovie.com.
