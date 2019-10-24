Local food drive this Saturday
The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America is kicking off their annual "Scouting for Food" drive with distribution of door hangers donated by Melaleuca to local residences. If you live in Teton Valley, it’s likely that you received your door hanger this week.
This Saturday, Oct. 26, local Scouts will go door-to-door collecting the canned goods and non-perishables which generous citizens have hung on their doors, for donation to the Teton Valley Food Pantry. Food collection will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, so filled bags or boxes should be put out for donation by 9 a.m.
This drive benefits members of our community in need by providing nearly 300,000 meals. This year the Grand Teton Council hopes to collect over 500,000 food items.
Scouting for Food involves several hundred Scouts in every community. In Southeast Idaho, Scouting for Food is one of the yearly service projects that every unit plans on performing for the good of the community.
If you forget to put your bag out or no one picks it up, bring it by your local Scout office. For more information on Scouting for Food, contact your local Boy Scout Service Center at either (208) 522-5155 or (208) 233-4600.
