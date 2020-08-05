As part of a fellowship designed to connect veterinarians with wildlife rehabilitation specialists, Victor resident Lindsay Jones is surveying as many people as possible about human-wildlife interactions in national parks.
Jones said she has long been concerned about negative interactions with wildlife.
“I’ve wanted to do a project with the park [Grand Teton National Park] for years,” she said. “It seems to get crazier and crazier every year.”
This year only two days after Yellowstone National Park opened, a visitor was knocked to the ground after getting too close to a bison. Every few weeks another article emerges about a park visitor being injured, often seriously, by wildlife after the person ignores the recommendation of staying more than 25 yards away from all large animals including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, moose and coyotes. That number increases to 100 yards away with bears and wolves. There are also frequent instances of people in cars injuring or killing the parks’ charismatic megafauna.
To complete her year-long fellowship with Partners for Wildlife, a program through the University of Minnesota’s College of Vet Medicine, Jones had planned four months of extensive in-person surveying in Grand Teton National Park. That required a research permit, and Jones’s efforts to procure one in time were stymied by COVID.
That’s why she has released an online survey and is encouraging as much participation as possible. The short survey includes yes or no statements like: “I’ve petted, fed, or had a vehicular accident with wildlife in a national park,” as well as a few demographic questions.
While headlines seem to indicate that tourists are responsible for most of the negative interactions with wildlife, Jones still wants local input too.
“There’s a lot of room for comments and you can write about incidents you’ve observed as well as personal interactions,” she said.
The survey closes on Aug. 14 so that Jones has time to analyze the results before her fellowship ends.
“The Park Service and Forest Service are doing similar studies, so we’ve made sure the questions don’t overlap,” she said. “It’s really exciting that they’re looking into this and hopefully major changes will come out of this research.”