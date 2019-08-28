The Teton School Board will deny the grievance petition filed over changing the Redskin name.
The “Civil Rights Grievance,” was given to the school board at the July 30th meeting where members of the community cited emotional stress and a 2017 Supreme Court decision in an effort to overturn the Teton School Board’s 4-1 decision to retire the Redskin name.
The petition held 52 signatures. The four-page complaint ultimately asked that the school board reinstate the name with, “new standardized Native cultural education to recognize the objective and positive nature of Redskins,” and “requests a temporary hold on the motion to retire the Redskin name so as to not allow the school board to move ahead with changes until this is resolved.”
In response to the petition, Andrew Rawlings with Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo in Idaho Falls wrote, “…pursuant to District Policy No. 4120, is hereby denied in its entirety and the District shall continue the process of retiring the “Redskin” name as previously decided by the Board.”
The school board and superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme were all advised by Rawlings to not release the resolution prior to last Monday’s meeting citing attorney/client privileges. The Teton Valley News was denied access to the resolution twice before the meeting, despite there being no indication of legal threat or an executive session to consider legal issues. Woolstenhulme said at the Monday meeting that those who submitted the petition did not receive the resolution formally prior to public board discussion.
The school board considered school administrators’ outlines for the start of a the 2019/20 school year in light of the board’s decision to retire the Redskin name. The board voted 3-2 to retire the name in a year with school board members Ben Kearsley and Jake Kunz wanting to slow the process and questioning whether the a year was enough time to make the change.
Kearsley, the lone dissenting voice against changing the Redskin name in July, continued to question whether the community had enough voice in the discussion. He also questioned the actual costs that would be required to make the change. In early July the board agreed that no tax dollars would be spent to remove $30,000 dollars’ worth of Redskin name.
School board chair Chris Isaacson pushed back saying that she had never seen anything as paralyzing as this issue. “We have to move forward in this process,” said Isaacson. “In a year’s time we should be able to do this. There is no question that we have the ability and drive in this community to get this done.”
The board agreed that the 2019/20 class will start and end the school year as the Teton Redskins. The board would like to see a new mascot in place by the start of the 2020/21 school year.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.