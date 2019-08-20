Elementary School Open Houses are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd
All four Elementary Schools of Teton School District #401 will host Open Houses for families and students on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At that time, staff will be on-hand to answer parents’ questions and provide other important details about family-specific things like transportation. Students can meet their teachers, check out their classrooms, and much more.
We appreciate parents’ patience with details regarding the remodeling at Tetonia Elementary. Regular classes start for all public Elementary Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Rendezvous Upper Elementary initiates team teaching
This year, Rendezvous Upper Elementary School is moving to a team-teaching model that has teachers paired up to work together and focus on either Social studies/English or Math and Science (STEM) for their grade. Thus, each student will have two main teachers, rather than just one. Parents can learn more at the RUES Open House, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..
TMS Open House is Thursday August 29th
All families with Teton Middle School students are encouraged to come to the TMS Open House on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. At that time, staff will be on-hand to answer parents’ questions and provide other important info. All sixth, seventh and eighth-graders can receive a copy of their schedules, find lockers (and practice the combination to open them), meet teachers and, most importantly, see friends!
For anyone who needs to do any paperwork at the school, the TMS front office is now open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, with the exception of Labor Day.
All students should report for school on Tuesday, September 3, at 8:10 a.m. in the gym. New schedules will be posted in Infinite Campus by then or students who couldn’t attend the Open House can receive them that morning. (TMS doesn’t send out schedules.)
Students learn from all their grade-level teachers so the elementary-school question of “Who’s my teacher?” doesn’t apply.
The only classes TMS kids can choose are music classes. Otherwise, they are assigned by grade. For more instant middle school news, join the “We Are TMS!” group on Facebook.
Teton High School – Let’s talk education!
The start of the school year brings a lot of activities at all the schools. If you are a member of the Teton High School Facebook group, you may be familiar with some of this info; it’s included here for those who are not (yet) taking advantage of this easy-to-use resource.
Student schedules were to be posted on Infinite Campus on Monday, August 19.
Student check-in takes place by class, and the only opportunity for FREE schedule changes are:
Thursday, August 22: Seniors 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, August 23: Juniors 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
Monday, August 26: Sophomores 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
Tuesday, August 27: 9th-graders: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
New student and freshman orientation is also Tuesday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a barbecue at noon.
THS will again use an A-Day/B-Day schedule this school year; A Days (Orange) are periods 1-4; B Days (Maroon) are periods 5-8). The calendar for the full year (subject to modification as needed) is posted at https://ths.tsd401.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2019/06/2019-2020-AB-Calendar.pdf
All fall team sports are practicing; each individual sports schedule (for football, soccer and volleyball) is posted on the TSD website at https://tsd401.org/district-calendar/athletic-calendars/
The three-month calendar for THS, including all before-school sports, is listed at: https://ths.tsd401.org/calendar/
Reminder that the Teton High School group page includes daily updates, important announcements, scholarship info, details regarding school activities, birthday recognition, and more.
Lastly, a reminder to the Class of 2019: all seniors who graduated in the spring must migrate their data from school electronic accounts by August 31.
