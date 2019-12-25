Last week the Teton School Board moved to place two pieces of district property out to a closed bid. The properties have a total assessed value of $529,000.
The school board’s intention is to cover some of the expenses related to construction overages as well as cover some capital improvement projects, all of which total a little more than $3.2 million. Those assets include the old Victor Elementary School and the District Office and tennis courts on Main Street in Driggs.
The school district has also earned $850,000 in earned interest on the construction bond, which could be used toward the bond construction costs.
The school board has a few options when it comes to selling the public property, as was explained at last Monday’s meeting, the last regular board meeting of 2019. The school district could put the property out to a sealed bid, up for auction, or place the property up for sale relying in the real estate market. State law requires that the board sell the properties for more than their appraised value. The board does not have to accept any of the sealed bids if they are not satisfied with those bids.
In June, Headwaters Construction staff reported that the building budget was $2.4 million over anticipated costs — this includes the two new elementary school construction and the additions to the high school and middle school, with the middle school coming as the biggest surprise to contractors.
At that June meeting, Brent Douglass with Headwaters Construction reported that the high school and middle school additions were coming in high due to the current boom in development in East Idaho, and specifically within Teton Valley. He added that he had not anticipated new state mandates for the high school with regard to safety standards which required the planning team to add an additional restroom into the high school. He reminded the board that he is also working with projected numbers from two years ago when the bond numbers were set. In today’s market, he said sub-contractors are driving costs and right now, construction work is plentiful which also contributes to higher bids.
Douglass said it was the middle school addition that was truly a surprise for Headwaters. The middle school bid came in $530,000 over budget for construction only.
The list of capital improvements include $575,000 to pave LeGrande Pierre, the road to the Middle School, $315,000 for the Baseline Road paving project in Victor, $1.8 for the Victor Elementary School and $600,000 for the Teton Middle School.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.