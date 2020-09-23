While the sale of the old Victor Elementary School might not be resolved until next summer, at last week’s meeting the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees approved the sale of the old district office and tennis courts for $440,000.
The district put the two properties out for bid earlier this year to cover some unforeseen costs in the construction and renovation of the valley’s seven public schools and to pay for the paving of the two dirt roads, Baseline in Victor and LeGrand Pierre in Driggs, that serve the new elementary schools.
The old Victor school property on Center Street received four bids and at a meeting last month the school board decided to pursue the highest offer of $600,000, which was nearly double the asking price. However, the Driggs property received little interest and no sealed bids by the deadline. The school board asked their Teton Valley Realty representatives Mandy and Tayson Rockefeller to begin to market the property as a standard listing.
Then on Sept. 4, Jordan Gootnick, a local resident and the president of Matrix Computer Solutions, submitted a cash offer of $425,000 for the district office. On Sept. 10 the school board proposed a counter offer of the original asking price of $495,000. Gootnick responded by offering $440,000.
The sale would happen through a 1031 exchange in which the buyer avoids paying capital gains tax by selling an investment property and reinvesting the proceeds into another property of equal or greater value. The tax exchange has a quick time limit.
Gootnick did not outline any plans for the future of the property but in a letter to the board, he did say he planned to offer “new and improved tennis courts to the community in the future.” He later told the Teton Valley News that his plans are dependent on the possibility of a rezone; the property is currently zoned for parks and recreation.
Despite that, the sale is not contingent on any rezones or approvals from the City of Driggs. That’s in contrast to the Victor sale, in which the potential buyer, Mark Oswald of Broulim’s, requested and was granted a 180-day period for due diligence including a rezone from the City of Victor. Because of that long time period, the school board decided to continue accepting letters of interest from other buyers and to keep interested parties apprised of the status of the Victor school sale.
While the board members agreed they had hoped to get the full value for the district office property, they also felt that Gootnick’s offer was a good one that didn’t require additional work from them.
Mandy Rockefeller agreed. “When it comes down to actual bodies in the door and tangible interest in the form of offers, there has been very little, to be frank,” she told the board during the Sept. 14 meeting. “I feel like this is a very clean offer, as far as contingencies. I feel like the price is reasonable. Of course I would love to have a full price offer...Unfortunately that’s not the scenario we’re in.”
The board voted unanimously to accept Gootnick’s offer. The sale is slated to close by mid-December.