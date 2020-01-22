At the regular meeting on Jan. 13, the Teton School Board decided to draft a Request for Qualifications in search of a real estate agent to work with the district to sell two of its properties.
In December 2019, board members moved to place two pieces of district property out to a closed bid. The properties have a total assessed value of $529,000 and include the old Victor Elementary School and the district office and tennis courts on Main Street in Driggs.
The school board’s intention is to cover some of the expenses related to construction overages as well as cover some capital improvement projects, all of which total a little more than $3.2 million.
During the January meeting, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme introduced Delwyn Jensen as the real estate agent that could help navigate the sale of the properties. Woolstenhulme said that the board would have to approve Jensen as the agent, but recommended him as a loyal volunteer who serves on the school district finance and construction committees and who has served as a school board member.
“I got my marching orders, and I asked Delwyn for his help,” said Woolstenhulme to the board that evening.
Jensen has had his real estate license for about two years and serves as an agent under Alta Realty in Driggs.
Vice chair Shannon Brooks-Hamby questioned if working with Jensen could pose a conflict of interest for the district while board chair Ben Kearsley asked if the board has gone through the proper steps to secure an agent.
“Do we need to go through the RFQ [request for qualifications] process?” asked Kearsley at meeting. “My biggest question is perception”
Woolstenhulme assured the board that working with Jensen was not a conflict of interest and added that if the board wanted to, they may request an RFQ.
The board asked Jensen how he plans to serve the district as the real estate agent with Kearsley adding, “I didn’t even know you had your license.”
After defending his qualifications, Jensen looked around the empty board room at 9 p.m. and asked where the interest to sell these properties was in the real estate community. Jensen said in his opinion there has been ample opportunity for another real estate agent to inquire about the properties.
“Thank you for bringing that up that there are no other realtors here,” said Brooks-Hamby. “I think we are talking about interest over process. When we are engaging with someone who is going to be paid, there should be a due process. When the district engages in revenue and payment, that should be the standard,” she said about requesting RFQs. “That has nothing to do with how I feel about your experience.”
Woolstenhulme is working the district attorney to draft the RFQ and will present that draft to the board at their next regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.
