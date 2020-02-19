While the decisions were made in 2019 to retire the Redskin mascot and suspend the use of Native American imagery, some members of the public and school board are using the cost that it could take to complete the process as well as the amount of time allotted to make the change as a means to overturn the new policies.
In particular, school board members Ben Kearsley, Jake Kunz and Alexie Hulme decried the cost and timeline of retiring the mascot last Monday by calling to question whether the new mascot policies created fundraising hurdles. While no taxpayer funds are to be used to retire the mascot, some, including school board members, wondered if the nonprofit Education Foundation of Teton Valley could shoulder the weight of a $35,000 estimated price tag.
“At the TSD401 Board meeting on February 10, there were many misnomers about the ability of the Education Foundation as to their ability and desire to oversee the fundraising aspect,” wrote Pam Walker, the executive director of the Education Foundation of Teton Valley in a letter to the editor that can be found on page A4 of this week’s Teton Valley News. “While athletics are not one of our main priorities, our mission is to enhance public education by funding innovative programs and critical needs. This issue (the mascot), in our eyes, has become a critical need to the healing of this community and for the school district to focus on more academic areas.”
The Education Foundation reported more than $18,000 in donations toward the project as of this Monday. That number was up from $600 only one week ago. Walker said last week that she is also writing a grant to help support moving the policies forward.
But still at Monday’s school board meeting, the board voted 3-2 to deny moving ahead with committee recommendations for retiring the mascot.
Shannon Brooks-Hamby and Tisha Sheets voted in favor of moving ahead with the framework created by mascot committees over the last few months, but Kunz, Kearsley and Hulme voted against the decision wanting instead more detailed information. This came with some consternation of some committee leaders including Teton Middle School principal Brian Ashton who bluntly told the school board, “You decide what you want and let us know.”
When asked by Kearsley what he thought, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme was openly frustrated.
“I’ll be honest, I feel handcuffed by the board,” said Woolstenhulme in the meeting. “It was political pandering to say we are going to change the mascot and then say we’re not going to spend any (public) money on it. You limit every resource we have to do it.”
After the decision was made last year by the school board to retire the Redskin mascot and eliminate the use of Native American imagery from representing the public high school, the board sought the support of community volunteers to fill three committees to do the work of bringing these new policies to fruition. Those committees included: Retirement/Finance committee, Name the Mascot committee and the Education committee.
And last Monday, Teton High School principal Sam Zogg presented overviews from the committees, which included timelines for retiring the mascot, costs for the changes and the process by which students could proceed in choosing a new mascot.
Other volunteer members of the committee spoke out against the mascot policies, asking that the board to reconsider the decision to retire the Redskin mascot, or name the mascot the “Redskin Warriors” and then questioned whether it was legal for the nonprofit to fund the mascot decision.
Members of the public also threatened the board saying that voter approved tax levies would not pass if the mascot decisions were not reversed, which Hulme parroted back during the meeting adding that she thought the Native American imagery policy should be repealed.
“I feel like the civil rights policy needs revisited,” said Hulme at the meeting of the policy that would eliminate the use of Native American imagery. “We need to check the pulse of the community,” she continued. “We do have a levy coming up this fall and we need to take the time to thoughtfully think through this. The levy needs to pass this fall and if it doesn’t we’re in big trouble.”
She asked if the finance committee would break out the price difference between doing away with the Redskin mascot and Native American imagery as compared to the just doing away with the Redskin mascot. They said they wouldn’t until they understood the board’s direction.
Hulme was a frequent attendee of the mascot meetings last year, publicly supporting keeping the mascot in place. While she said at a school board candidate forum in October last year that she would respect the policy to retire the mascot, on Monday she acknowledged the four members of the public who spoke in favor of retaining the mascot as a means to reconsider prior decisions made before she was elected in November 2019.
