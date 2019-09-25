In response to the grievance filed against the Teton School Board, at the suggestion of their legal counsel, the school board voted 3-2 to create a policy that would eliminate the Redskin mascot as well as the use of any Native American imagery at Teton High School, taking the resolution to retire the mascot one step further last Monday.
School board members Ben Kearsley and Jake Kunz did not vote want to pass the new policy with Kunz saying that a policy for the mascot was outside of his original intent to vote in favor of retiring the mascot earlier this summer.
During a lengthy discussion at last Monday’s regular board meeting Brett Walter, an attorney for the Idaho School Board Association affirmed to the board that they were within their legal right to adopt a policy rather than simply pass a resolution to retire the mascot name.
After the school board passed the motion to retire the mascot’s name in July in a 4-1 vote with Kearsley dissenting, members of the community filed a Civil Rights Grievance asking the board to reverse its decision and implement curriculum that would cast the Redskin mascot in a positive light.
In response to the petition, Andrew Rawlings with Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo in Idaho Falls wrote in August, “…pursuant to District Policy No. 4120, is hereby denied in its entirety and the District shall continue the process of retiring the “Redskin” name as previously decided by the Board.” The decision was based on the 2001 federal Civil Rights Amendment Act.
The ISBA backed this legal council and supported the school board moving forward to create a board policy on top of the decision to retire the name.
Kearsley and Kunz could not get behind the policy last Monday. Kunz said a policy to remove the mascot was not a compromise for the entire community. Kearsley agreed with Kunz and added that while he respected legal counsel, he questioned why the board or the state for that matter did not adopt such a policy sooner if the Civil Rights Amendment Act was more than 18 years old.
School board member Mary Mello suggested that perhaps it wasn’t the Civil Rights Amendment Act that was old, but that the district was 18 years behind the times.
School board chair Chris Isaacson said that the policy is a clarifying point to the July decision. “For me, this is defining what we have been doing,” she said at the meeting.
Mello added that by offering the community a full school year to remain the Redskins was a huge compromise in her eyes. She added that she did not ask for the creation of a board policy with regard to the mascot, but because of the grievance and the accusation that the board violated the community’s civil rights, legal counsel provided the the avenue to address the issue with policy.
School board member Nan Pugh made the motion to adopt the new policy and it passed 3-2.
