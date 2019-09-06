The Teton School District 401 board approved an emergency tax levy for a little more than $248K Friday morning. Superintendent Month Woolstenhulme reported that a student body increase of 42 students this year was cause to institute an emergency levy.
The additional levy will be assessed on December 2019 property taxes and will amount to $11.84 per $100,000 of taxable property value over the course of one year — or .98 cents every month per $100,000 of taxable property value.
According to Idaho law, the board can request an emergency levy every year if its enrollment numbers are up from the previous year. The board can pass an emergency levy without voter approval.
District enrollment is 1,914 this year, up from 1,872 students last year. According to attendance reports, much of the student body increase is from Teton High School.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.