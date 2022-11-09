In the first of many special meetings called to shape the search for a new superintendent, the TSD 401 Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Misty Swanson, Executive Director of the Idaho School Board Association.
The October 24th meeting began with comments from Diane Temple, CFO of TSD 401. Her comments summarized the sentiment received from public comment on the process.
“Throughout the past week or so the board has received 26 public comments and the two things within the letters were one, involving the community with the superintendent search, and the second common thing was utilizing a consultant to assist the board with the search,” said Temple.
Swanson then took over for almost an hour and a half, speaking to the numerous superintendent searches ISBA has assisted with.
“We’ve assisted over 50 school districts across the state of all different sizes,” said Swanson.
“When I visit with boards about superintendent searches, they look different in the post-covid era that we’re in. Before COVID and the last 10 years we used to get quite a bit of interest in superintendent positions in Idaho and nationwide,” said Swanson.
After COVID interest in superintendent positions fell markedly compared to before the pandemic. That affects the way school districts go through the hiring process.
“We’re seeing in Idaho and nationwide, the number of applicants being less and the number of qualified applicants to be less. A lot of times I tell boards to be prepared that you’re not going to get 30 or 40 or 50 applicants. What you’re looking for in my opinion is a few really good, quality applicants that will make it hard to select,” said Swanson.
Ideally, the school district would have a large selection to choose from, and Swanson didn’t categorically rule that out as Teton County is a high-quality-of-life area to live in.
“Of course, we want to have a large selection to choose from but it is not that way anymore. I am very aware of where you live and where your schools are and it is a very appealing part of the state so I’m hoping that just where you are located will draw more candidates but I would just keep that in mind if you are not seeing the numbers you are looking for,” said Swanson.
Ideally, TSD will look internally for a new superintendent according to Swanson.
“I always remind boards to look internally. You already have a principal, maybe you have some directors who have great leadership experience. Be sure to look in-house as you’re going through this process,” said Swanson.
Swanson however has heard of many high-level school staff from across the state who simply don’t want the headache of the job compared to their current occupation.
“I have approached a lot of district principals who I thought are district leaders and directors of special ed programs and asked them why they aren’t applying and so many say it is not worth how much work and a headache it is compared to what I am doing now,” said Swanson.
Housing, a perennial concern in Teton County of nearly every new hire regardless of the job, will also shape the search for candidates.
“Something else to think of, and we are hearing this all over the state and country is housing. I don’t know your housing situation but that is something to keep in mind. That is something that they (candidates) will most likely ask you,” said Swanson.
As of the October 24th special meeting, Swanson reported that 5 superintendent openings are live across Idaho.
“We’re aware of 5 openings right now (in the state) that are either open or coming open,” said Swanson. “Typically we start hearing of openings in the January timeframe so I think that there will be a lot more and we will know a lot more after the holiday season.”
The board was advised to keep the position open for around a month.
“We recommend you have the position open for around 3 to 4 weeks to allow yourself enough time to promote the opening and get a good number of applications in,” said Swanson.
Out-of-state applicants and candidates typically require more thoroughness, with visits to the community highly valued.
“When considering out-of-state candidates they like to drive over and visit the district. I have heard that from several that came over a weekend where they and staff had coffee and talked about what it is like to live and work in that area,” said Swanson.
Swanson also talked the board over how open meeting laws will dictate how to procedurally conduct the search. The discussion was timely as TSD 401 found itself embroiled in an open meeting law fracas last September.
“You can be in executive session to talk about superintendent search topics if you are talking about qualities of candidates. What qualities of candidates are is reviewing applications with the board, talking about references, you can even be interviewing candidates as a board (in executive session),” said Swanson.
All other topics will have to be discussed in open session. Swanson even gave the board a hard-and-fast adage to help keep them in check.
“Any other meetings, such as tonight’s meeting or discussing survey results from your community, if you decide to talk about a salary range, the process of interviews, all of the miscellaneous types of discussions where you are not talking about specific candidates, has to be in open session,” said Swanson. “If you’re in executive session and not talking about specific candidates, you shouldn’t be in executive session.”
A request for proposals for consultancy firms to assist with the search was sent out by TSD on November 2nd.
The deadline for responses was November 11th, and the board will discuss the response for proposals at a special board meeting on November 12th and at the regular board meeting on November 14th.
One firm contacted for an RFP in early November had to bow out due to a regional staff representative’s health ailments and another stated that they simply did not have enough time given to them to respond to the best of their abilities according to public school board documents.
The search promises to be a long journey for the school district, which has not had to search for a superintendent in 14 years since the now-departing Monte Woolstenhulme was hired.
“Our district has been spoiled,” said board member Ray Hinchcliff at TSD’s November 1st special meeting. “We have had 2 superintendents in the last 41 years. We are not the norm.”
