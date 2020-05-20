The Teton School Board voted in favor of hiring local real estate firm Teton Valley Realty to represent themselves through the sale of two pieces of taxpayer owned real estate, the Victor Elementary School and the District Office.
Choosing from a field of three applicants, the board rated each of the firms at last Monday’s meeting looking for, among other criteria, local knowledge of the market and the school district, as well as commission rates.
It was in January that the board moved to draft a Request for Qualifications in search of a real estate agent to work with the district after a lone real estate agent made his own personal pitch to the board to represent the district.
In December 2019, board members moved to place two pieces of district property out to a closed bid. The properties have a total assessed value of $529,000 and include the old Victor Elementary School and the district office and tennis courts on Main Street in Driggs.
The school board’s intention is to cover some of the expenses related to construction overages as well as cover some capital improvement projects, all of which total a little more than $3.2 million.
