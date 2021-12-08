Local nurse practitioner Sandra Woolstenhulme was recognized as an Idaho Rural Health Hero last month for her dedication to the health of the Teton Valley community.
The 2021 award, presented by the Idaho Rural Health Organization, was given to seven health care providers, educators, administrators, and advocates who have demonstrated outstanding service to rural communities.
Woolstenhulme was reluctant to embrace the title of hero.
“If doing your job every day can be considered heroism, then everyone who works in healthcare is a hero,” she said. “It’s just our job. Especially now, with all the pressures of the pandemic, people who stay in healthcare are really dedicated to the ideal of helping others realize their best state of wellness, both as an individual and as a community.”
After decades as a registered nurse, Woolstenhulme recently graduated from the Idaho State University Doctor of Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner program, and is qualified to provide all primary care within the scope of her practice.
“A nurse practitioner focuses on a more holistic view of the patient,” she explained. “Nursing lends itself to working with a patient and helping educate them to make better decisions about their own wellness. It’s something I’m really passionate about.”
According to the IRHO, Woolstenhulme was chosen for her advocacy for people who need care and her work to help fill the statewide shortage of primary care clinicians providing care in rural communities.
Since becoming a nurse practitioner, Woolstenhulme has been the lead provider at the Cache Clinic, Teton Valley Health’s retail clinic north of Driggs. (A retail clinic does not bill through insurance, but instead receives payment from the patient.) Rates at the Cache Clinic are disclosed up front, a reflection of a changing healthcare industry, she said.
“People want to make informed decisions about their healthcare,” she said. “They don’t want to be surprised by the cost.”
This January she oversaw the implementation of the clinic’s Direct Primary Care program, in which a patient pays what is essentially a flat subscription fee for unlimited primary care.
“The Direct Primary Care model provides a setting where both parties can build lasting partnerships,” she said. “For people who have a high deductible, or people who are uninsured, it’s a really good resource.”
Woolstenhulme was at work during the virtual Rural Health Heroes award ceremony on Nov. 18, and only caught bits and pieces of the presentation.
“I think it’s nice to make that effort to recognize people and bring to the forefront what really goes into rural healthcare and how important it is,” she said.
She doesn’t know who nominated her for the award, although she has her suspicions.
Woolstenhulme recently helped one of her former professors, Dr. Diana Schow, with a video project for the Southeast Idaho Area Health Education Center; using photos and voice recordings, she documented the experience of making a house call to a homebound community member.
“It was totally outside of my realm of expertise, but I really enjoyed it,” she said about making the video. “It was to bring awareness to what people experience living in rural places and the importance of healthcare.”
In addition to her daily work as a family nurse practitioner, Woolstenhulme finds time to serve the community in other ways. She helps Dr. Anna Gunderson run a monthly foot care clinic at Seniors West of the Tetons, where they offer toenail clipping and other foot care for seniors who don’t have the flexibility or visual acuity to do so. It also gives Gunderson and Woolstenhulme the opportunity to make referrals when a minor foot problem may reveal a more serious health issue.
In 2020, while Woolstenhulme was waiting for her post-graduate certifications to come through, she had an unusual amount of free time and started volunteering at the Teton Valley Food Pantry. She now serves on the nonprofit board.
“It’s been a good learning experience,” she said of her extracurricular service. “It’s really helped me see what people need from a variety of perspectives. A lot of different factors play into overall health—social well-being, mental, physical, spiritual—it creates the whole person.”