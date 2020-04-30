Despite some loosening of the COVID-19 related stay-at-home rules for businesses and the public, the Salmon-Challis National Forest is extending closures and canceling float permits.
The Forest Service Intermountain Region has also issued a 10-person group size limit for outdoor recreation on Forest Service land in Idaho.
“While this group size order may seem to place further restrictions on the recreating public, it may allow for National Forests to open some previously closed sites, and can provide an alternative to closing sites where social distancing cannot be ensured,” the Forest Service said in a news release.
All float permits on the Salmon River and the Middle Fork of the Salmon have been canceled through May 15. All prepaid fees will be refunded. Those with a canceled float permit will receive an email notification.
The Salmon-Challis has also extended closures of campgrounds and day-use sites through May 15. Trails and trailheads remain open with the exception of the popular Warm Springs Trail (No. 6232) that goes to Gold Bug Hot Springs. That trail and the hot springs will remain closed through May 29.
The Salmon-Challis also said that restrooms are not being serviced, cleaned or stocked.
“We have visitors that want to enjoy the forest but many areas are drawing more people than social distancing guidelines recommend,” said Chuck Mark, forest supervisor in a news release. “As spring progresses, many of these recreation sites are beginning to become accessible, we will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Forest is developing a plan to phase reopening some sites when conditions allow.”
The Forest Service said it was taking these actions based on advice from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to keep people safe.
Despite closures and float trip cancellations, the Forest Service said there are still recreation opportunities available and recommends checking with local districts for safe options.
“We greatly value the opportunity for people to use their public lands, and we fully recognize the connection people have with National Forests,” said Dave Rosenkrance, deputy regional forester in a news release. “Our intent in issuing this group size order is not to reduce recreation opportunities, but in fact, this may allow us to open some sites that had been closed due to COVID-19, while ensuring the safety of our employees and the public.”
The Bridger-Teton National Forest has closed its campgrounds and picnic sites until May 31. The closure includes at least 13 campgrounds, although most don't normally open until late May because they are inaccessible due to snow. Dispersed camping, hiking, river use and other activities are still allowed in the forest.
The Forest Service encourages outdoor recreators to be fully self-contained when going to public lands bringing gas and groceries to avoid local stops. People also are asked to skip crowded areas and take home any trash when they leave an area.
