Sandra Balmforth, Teton High School Mathematics Teacher, introduced January’s Student of the Month Mariana Hernandez to local Rotarians at their January 15th meeting. Mariana is the daughter of Gerardo and Patricia Hernandez of Teton Valley.
Mariana has dedicated her high school career to service and accomplishment in honor of the sacrifices her parents have made to provide her with a strong education and future opportunities. She has participated in BPA where she won first place in legal office procedures at a regional competition and has been an active member in the VOICE program since her sophomore year. VOICE is a mentoring program working to serve students. From this program she joined others to co-found the community GSA in early June of 2019. Being a charter member of the school’s photography club and a current member of the yearbook staff has rounded out Mariana’s school experiences. In the community Mariana has been part of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council for three years and serves as the co-chair this year
Mariana’s future includes attending Seattle University where she plans to major in Criminal Justice with a focus on administration of justice. She plans to pursue a career in the US marshal service after college.
Rotary congratulates Mariana as January Student of the Month.
Teton Valley Rotary honors one outstanding senior each month for the months of October through May during the school year. Those students are eligible to apply for a $4,000 Rotary Scholarship to be used during their freshman year in college. Students of the Month are selected from nominations submitted by teachers and are chosen on the basis of their academic standing, their service to their community, and their contributions to school and family.
Rotary International is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 35,000 Rotary clubs located in 166 countries.
Teton Valley Rotary meets the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays at noon at Three Peaks Dinner Table in Driggs and the2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 5:30 at the Knotty Pine in Victor. Visitors are welcome.
