Chris Woodruff, Governor of Rotary District 5440, will speak on Wednesday, September 18 at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Teton Valley at Noon at Three Peaks Restaurant. His district includes 53 Rotary clubs in Wyoming, Northwern Colorado, Eastern Idaho and Western Nebraska.
The International Rotary theme for the year is Rotary Connects the World! DG Chris is expected to focus on the People of Action Campaign for Rotary International and the importance that Rotarians make in their community. The theme is meant to put focus on all the projects and activities that the Teton Valley Club accomplishes, both locally and internationally. Opportunities are plentiful for potential members, young and old, to help Rotary achieve its mission of “peace and understanding throughout the world,” and by bringing their passion for service to their communities.
“We’re anxious to share some of our projects with the District Governor Chris Woodruff”, local club president, Jennifer Blair said. The Rotary Club of Teton Valley focuses on literacy in the lower elementary schools by giving Kindergartner and 1st Graders gift certificates to pick out a book at their school’s Spring book fair, offers scholarships for graduating seniors, and has provided grants to the Makers’ Space in Driggs, among other community projects.
Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help to build goodwill and peace in the world. There are 1.2 million Rotary members in 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Rotary clubs have been serving communities worldwide for more than a century. Rotary clubs around the world, initiate projects that address critical issues such as conflict resolution, hunger, poverty, disease and illiteracy.
About Chris Woodruff, Governor of Rotary District 5440
Chris Woodruff is the retired Assessor in Weld County Colorado. He makes his home In Greeley. He completed a 40 year career in property appraisal and assessment with work experience all over the Colorado.
Chris has a B.S. degree in Technical Management from Regis University and is a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser.
Chris became a Rotarian in 2000 when he joined the Rotary Club of Greeley — Centennial. In the club he has served as Secretary, President and Foundation Chair. He was named club Rotarian of the Year three times.
At the district level, Chris served as Assistant Governor for the Estes Park, Colorado clubs, Awards Committee chairman, TRF mentor and as a member of the District Foundation Committee. He has also presented at several District Assemblies and has served as a facilitator at High Country PETS.
Chris travelled to Saratov, Russia as part of a District 5440 delegation attending the chartering of a new club in that city. On that trip he saw the power of Rotary in transforming people’s lives by providing a means to connect across great geographic, cultural and language differences.
He is married to Karoline, who is also a Rotarian. Karoline is a past Club President and past Assistant Governor. Karoline retired from a career in higher education in 2016.
Chris and Karoline are Multiple Paul Harris Fellows, Bequest Society members and Major Donors. They have attended Rotary International Conferences in Montreal, Atlanta, Toronto, and Hamburg.
Both Chris and Karoline are active at Trinity Episcopal Church and in other areas of the Greeley community, including the Weld Food Bank, Greeley Center for Independence, and have been past Board members of the Greeley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau. Both are graduates of Leadership Weld County.
Chris and Karoline enjoy gardening, reading and traveling the world, and wearing their Rotary pins.
They have three grown sons, three daughters-in-law and one beautiful granddaughter.
