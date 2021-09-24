Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Rotary Club of Teton Valley is sponsoring an online forum on Sept. 29 to help voters learn about the four candidates running in the November school board election.
Two trustees, representing Zone 3 and 4, will be elected to serve four-year terms on the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees. Board chair Ben Kearsley is not running for reelection; in Zone 3, Jeannette Boner and Ray Hinchcliff will face off. Zone 4 incumbent Jake Kunz is running against Kathleen Haar. Only residents of their respective zones are permitted to vote in the school board election. (Find your trustee zone at tetoncountyidaho.gov under elections.) Early voting at the courthouse or via mail-in ballot begins Monday, Oct. 4.
The local Rotary Club focuses on education in Teton Valley by funding scholarships, leadership camp, and book vouchers.
"Rotary knows the people in this valley support their schools so this forum is an opportunity for voters to hear from each candidate on various issues to inform their vote," club leaders wrote in an announcement.
The Zoom forum will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Audience members can join through a link that will be posted on the Rotary Facebook page or which can be emailed to them separately if they request a link from Rotary at tetonvalleyrotaryclub@gmail.com. The audience will be muted during the event but the chat box will be open for comments.
The forum will also be live-streamed on the Teton Valley News Facebook, and will remain available to view there after the event ends.
A committee from Valley of the Tetons Library has been charged with selecting the six questions candidates will be asked. The candidates will have input on the forum's focus because they've been asked to submit questions to the Rotarians indicating the areas they see as key to a school board member’s effectiveness in governing. Community members are also welcome to send their questions to the Rotary email listed above.
Look for a special election section in the newspaper on Oct. 6, with more coverage of the school board races as well as municipal races and ballot issues.
